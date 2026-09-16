Ministry of Culture signs agreements with Sea of Culture Foundation & Emirati Musicians’ Association to support talent development

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture signed two cooperation agreements with the Sea of Culture Foundation and the Emirati Musicians’ Association (EMA) during its participating at the 35th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026, being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 13th to 18 th September.

The agreements highlight the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships with cultural and community institutions, supporting Emirati talent development and enhancing the role of culture in society.

The two agreements were signed by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, with Sheikha Rawda bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chair of the Board of Sea of Culture Foundation, and artist Ihab Darwish, Founder and President of the Emirati Musicians’ Association.

Sheikha Rawda bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Sea of Culture Association, said, “At Sea of Culture Association, we believe that culture starts with people. It flourishes through dialogue and knowledge and takes root through active participation. Our partnership with the Ministry of Culture reflects this belief and creates new opportunities to develop meaningful initiatives that engage a broader cross-section of society, while creating dynamic spaces for dialogue, learning, and creativity.

“Through this memorandum, we aim to develop a range of joint programmes and initiatives, including seminars, workshops, interactive sessions, and awareness campaigns. We will also support the cultural, creative, and media content generated through these initiatives, helping to raise cultural awareness, foster community engagement, and promote volunteerism.

“Particular emphasis will be placed on engaging young people, women, families, and school and university students, giving them greater opportunities to experience culture, participate in cultural life, and play an active role in shaping the cultural landscape. We believe that communities are not simply audiences for culture; they are essential partners in creating it and amplifying its impact.

“We see this partnership as an opportunity to bring together expertise, share knowledge, and develop initiatives that deliver lasting value. Together, we can strengthen a sense of belonging, national identity, and social cohesion, while reinforcing culture’s vital role in empowering people and building stronger communities.”

Mubarak Al Nakhi stated, “The agreements reflect the Ministry’s strategic approach to nurturing sustainable partnerships with cultural and community institutions. Such initiatives are led by a broader vision to strengthen the cultural landscape through integrated efforts, as well as leveraging deep expertise and resources to deliver tangible societal impact and empower national talents.”

He further stated, “Our collaboration with the Emirati Musicians’ Association represents a major milestone in enriching the UAE’s music landscape by creating conducive spaces for learning, development and production. Similarly, the partnership with the Sea of Culture Foundation supports our ongoing efforts to bring culture closer to diverse societal segments and develop initiatives that elevate cultural awareness, human values and national identity. Such strategic collaborations contribute to positioning culture as a living practice as well as a powerful avenue to explore creativity.”

Composer Ihab Darwish said, “The partnership symbolises a key milestone in our efforts to strengthen the national music ecosystem, positioning Emirati musicians at the core of cultural and creative development. Moreover, EMA’s centres serve as an integrated environment for education, training, professional development and music production. This opens up clear pathways for national talents to grow and pursue professional opportunities in line with best practices and international standards, while preserving our rich musical and cultural identity.”

He further added, “We believe that by investing in music, we are empowering individuals and safeguarding Emirati cultural values. Aligning with this, our partnership with the Ministry of Culture will contribute to discovering and nurturing a new generation of musicians. The aim is to transform their talent into a sustainable artistic and professional journey, elevating the UAE’s stature as a leading hub for creativity, musical excellence and cultural dialogue.”

The agreement with EMA covers cooperation in empowering Emirati musicians by supporting their creative work as well as academic and professional growth. It further enables EMA to leverage the facilities offered by Abu Dhabi Cultural Centre to implement the EMA's ‘Music Centre’ project, as well as organise joint cultural events.

The agreement also facilitates the development and implementation of an integrated training program for musicians, supporting the development of their skills and capabilities. In addition, the EMA's ‘Music Centre’ project will be implemented in phases spanning planning and design, preparation, the launch of academic programs, as well as the expansion of creative and professional initiatives.

The MoU formalised with the Sea of Culture Foundation aims to enhance cooperation in the fields of cultural and community awareness. It also covers the development and implementation of joint initiatives, including seminars, workshops, cultural programs, awareness campaigns and interactive meetings, as well as supporting cultural, creative, and media productions linked with these joint ventures.

The MoU focuses on reaching different groups of society, particularly youth, women, families and school and university students, encouraging them to participate in volunteering and purposeful cultural activities. It also supports expertise and knowledge exchange, contributing to the creation of various cultural and community programmes that promote positive participation, social cohesion and national identity.

The agreements are part of the Ministry of Culture’s broader strategy to strengthen cooperation with national institutions and entities, develop an integrated ecosystem to support talents and creatives, as well as launch cultural initiatives that drive sustainable impact. This is integral to reinforcing culture’s role as a cornerstone of development and establishing a creative society that actively engages with the cultural landscape.