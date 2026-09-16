Dubai Media, Emirates partner to take Emirati storytelling to global audiences

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media and Emirates have announced a strategic partnership to bring Emirati stories and locally produced content to audiences across Emirates’ international network, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for media and creativity.

Announced during the Arab Media Summit 2026, the collaboration brings together two leading UAE entities with complementary strengths. Dubai Media contributes its content, creative talent and storytelling expertise, while Emirates brings its international reach and award-winning inflight experience.

Mohamed Almulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said, “This partnership reflects Dubai Media’s vision to take Emirati stories, creativity and cultural identity to audiences around the world. Our ambition extends beyond producing high-quality content to building the pathways that enable it to travel, connect with new audiences and represent Dubai with authenticity and distinction."

Boutros Boutros, Emirates' Executive Vice President for Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand, said: "Emirates connects Dubai with the world, and our inflight entertainment experience gives customers a distinctive way to discover the city’s culture and creative talent. Through this collaboration, locally produced content will become part of our customers’ journeys across our network, enriching ice with stories rooted in the UAE’s identity.”

From October, Dubai+ on ice will feature 10 programmes, 35 episodes and more than 20 hours of content. The initial collection will include Dubai+ Originals and programming from Dubai TV and Sama Dubai, including Dara, Wadima w Halema and Dannoun. New titles and episodes will be added monthly, expanding the range of Emirati and regional stories available to customers.

The collection will sit within ice’s entertainment library of up to 6,500 channels in more than 40 languages, extending Dubai-produced content into an international travel environment.

Launched in January 2026, Dubai+ is Dubai Media’s integrated digital platform, offering a diverse range of safe, family-friendly content. It brings together original productions, exclusive films and series, live television, sports and major events, while supporting the growth and global reach of Emirati and Arab content.