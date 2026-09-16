Arab Monetary Fund marks Golden Jubilee in Abu Dhabi as Arab Finance Ministers convene

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, marking 50 years since its establishment, alongside the 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers.

The meeting will take place in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 28th September 2026, with the United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance, hosting the session.

The official celebration will trace the Arab Monetary Fund’s journey since its establishment in 1976, highlighting its evolution into one of the leading institutions of joint Arab action.

It will also showcase the Fund’s pivotal role in advancing Arab economic and monetary integration, while providing financial and technical support to strengthen economic stability and develop the financial and banking sectors across its member states.

The 17th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers will also feature discussions on a series of strategic papers and studies addressing key fiscal priorities across the region.

The Arab Monetary Fund will present an assessment of fiscal conditions and policy approaches in Arab countries, alongside a presentation exploring the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in fiscal policy and public finance, including practical use cases and ways to address emerging challenges.

The meeting will also consider a World Bank Group paper on Sustainable Finance for Sustainable Infrastructure, as well as an OECD presentation on the latest developments in the implementation of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) actions.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the 50th anniversary of the Arab Monetary Fund marks a historic milestone, reflecting the success of a shared Arab vision in building leading financial institutions capable of advancing regional financial stability and sustainable growth.

He said, “The UAE’s hosting of this prominent Arab event, under the generous patronage of His Highness the President of the UAE, reaffirms the country’s longstanding commitment to supporting and advancing institutions of joint Arab action.

“Over the past five decades, the Arab Monetary Fund has demonstrated its vital role as a cornerstone in strengthening the resilience of Arab economies. We see the meeting of the Council of Arab Finance Ministers as a strategic opportunity to further advance this integration and transform today’s economic challenges into new opportunities to support comprehensive development for the peoples of the region.”

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said the Arab Monetary Fund today stands as a testament to five decades of sustained contribution and achievement in serving Arab economies, noting that its Golden Jubilee carries profound strategic significance, reflecting the maturity of joint Arab financial action and its ability to respond to global shifts.

He added, “The generous patronage of this historic celebration by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reflects the steadfast support of the UAE’s wise leadership for Arab financial institutions and their development mission.

“This occasion is not only an opportunity to celebrate a distinguished legacy of supporting and developing the financial and banking sectors. It also marks a new starting point towards a more integrated financial future, with a focus on leveraging sustainable financing instruments and harnessing digital innovation and AI in fiscal policy to strengthen the resilience and international competitiveness of Arab economies.”

The Golden Jubilee celebration will feature a documentary presentation highlighting key milestones in the Arab Monetary Fund’s journey and its major development and financing achievements, alongside a special recognition ceremony celebrating five decades of notable contributions in support of Arab countries.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Arab Monetary Fund is a regional Arab financial institution established in 1976 whose membership comprises Arab states.

The Fund aims to lay the foundations for Arab economic and monetary integration and support financial and monetary stability across Arab countries. It also provides technical and financial assistance and develops capabilities across the financial and banking sectors of its member states.