Dubai Future Foundation opens new pathway for PropTech innovators through Sandbox Dubai

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), in collaboration with Dubai Land Department (DLD) and Digital Dubai, has launched the PropTech Data Sandbox Open Call under Sandbox Dubai, inviting PropTech innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and technology companies from the UAE and around the world to test and develop their business models, products and services in a safe, real-world environment.

The PropTech Data Sandbox focuses on developing innovative solutions and applications for real estate data, enabling innovators to explore access to data held by regulators and test new uses of their own data where regulatory requirements may otherwise limit experimentation.

The Open Call advances Sandbox Dubai’s work to enable PropTech innovation, providing innovators with an environment to test new solutions and business models within Dubai’s real estate sector.

PropTech entrepreneurs and technology companies can apply, with selected applicants given the opportunity to work alongside Sandbox Dubai experts and regulators, benefit from the wider Dubai Future Foundation ecosystem, and receive tailored regulatory support to test and develop their solutions and unlock opportunities for growth and scale.

Khalifa Al Qama, Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at DFF, said, “Real estate presents enormous potential for technology-driven transformation. This Open Call is an important step in creating the right environment for innovators to explore and develop PropTech solutions, overcome regulatory barriers and move closer to real-world adoption, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination for the future of real estate innovation.”

Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at Dubai Land Department, said: “Real estate markets are increasingly shaped by their ability to transform data into value and connect innovation more effectively with market needs. Through this initiative, we are creating a space for innovators to address real-world challenges and opportunities across Dubai’s real estate ecosystem, while exploring new data applications that can support more efficient services and solutions. It also enables us to engage directly with promising technologies and ideas, assess their potential in a practical market context, and contribute to the development of a more resilient, innovative and future-ready real estate ecosystem.”

Afaf Bou Osaiba, CEO of the Data and Statistics Operations Sector at Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Digital Dubai, said, “Data is one of the most important enablers of innovation in the digital economy. But its value lies not simply in its availability; it depends on our ability to make data securely accessible and interoperable across entities and sectors.

The PropTech Data Sandbox explores how to expand data access and use while safeguarding privacy and maintaining established governance frameworks. The Sandbox provides an environment where new approaches can be explored and tested responsibly. Through this collaboration, we aim to transform data from an information resource into practical value and scalable solutions, supporting Dubai’s competitiveness and strengthening its position as a global hub for innovation.”

In November 2025, Dubai Future Foundation announced a partnership with Dubai Land Department to enable the testing and scaling of emerging PropTech solutions within a safe and regulated environment. The partnership also aims to facilitate knowledge exchange, build capabilities, share expertise and best practices, and engage technology companies, startups and relevant government entities in developing regulatory frameworks and policies for the PropTech sector.

Sandbox Dubai is one of the key transformative projects under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and position the emirate among the top three global city economies by 2033. It enables innovators to test and develop market-ready business models, products and services in safe, real-world settings, supported by expert guidance and adaptive regulatory oversight to help them overcome barriers and accelerate their path to market.

Applications for the PropTech Data Sandbox Open Call are open until 12 October 2026.