One of world’s most iconic miniature Qur’ans to feature at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- World-leading rare book dealers Peter Harrington will offer an attractive copy of David Bryce's celebrated miniature Qur'an, one of the most iconic miniature books ever produced, at this year's Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Printed in Glasgow in the late 1890s, the photolithographed Bryce Qur'an was the earliest European-printed edition of the Qur’an in miniature format.

Bryce produced his miniature Qur'ans for Muslim readers across Europe, the Indian subcontinent, East Africa, and the Middle East.

Initially sold with a protective metal locket with an inset magnifying lens, the edition combined remarkable technical achievement with commercial success. Earlier miniature Qur’ans had been lithographed in India and the Ottoman Empire in the late nineteenth century, but none matched the Bryce edition's widespread popularity.

Measuring just 26 × 19 mm, the Qur'an is photolithographed in Arabic. It is bound in its original red leather with gilt decoration and housed in its original metal locket, the format in which these extraordinary miniature books were first issued.

Peter Harrington is offering the miniature Qur'an for £2,750 at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.