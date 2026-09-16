Electric Vehicles Exhibition and Conference 2026 brings future mobility ecosystem in Dubai

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- As electric mobility enters a defining period of global growth, the technologies transforming transportation are becoming increasingly connected. Electric vehicles now sit within a wider ecosystem spanning charging infrastructure, batteries, energy systems, fleet solutions, software, automation, and smart city development. For industry professionals and mobility enthusiasts, understanding how these areas converge has never been more important.

At the center of this transformation, Electric Vehicles Exhibition and Conference 2026 (EV World) brings the global mobility ecosystem to Dubai World Trade Centre from 10–12 November 2026.

Organised in strategic partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), under the theme “Driving a Smart and Sustainable Mobility Future”, the event convenes industry leaders and decision makers to advance the next phase of electric, smart, and sustainable mobility.

The event comes as electric mobility reaches a new stage of global growth. For business visitors, EV World 2026 provides a focused environment for market intelligence, procurement discussions, business matchmaking, and investment engagement. Fleet operators can assess commercial vehicles and charging systems, while investors, distributors, and technology buyers can identify emerging opportunities across the UAE and wider Middle East.

Fleet operators and mobility managers can assess commercial EVs, charging infrastructure, and fleet technologies suited to their operational requirements. Distributors, and importers can identify new products and potential regional partners, while investors and technology buyers gain insight into emerging opportunities across energy storage, connected mobility, sustainable infrastructure, and autonomous transport.

The exhibition covers electric vehicles, batteries and energy storage, charging infrastructure, fleet and commercial mobility, autonomous systems, smart mobility software, air mobility, micromobility, and sustainable energy solutions.

Underscoring the strategic value of attending the event, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of EV World, said:

“EV World 2026 reflects Dubai’s growing role in advancing electric, smart, and sustainable mobility. It comes at a critical point in the global mobility transformation. As vehicles, infrastructure, energy, and digital technologies become increasingly connected, the event gives visitors a valuable opportunity to engage with global industry leaders, explore advanced technologies, and gain the insights and connections needed to participate in the region’s future mobility transformation.”

EV World moves beyond conventional product displays to create an immersive industry experience featuring product launches, test drives, live demonstrations, technical workshops, a Future Mobility Showcase, and the Startup and Innovation Hub.

Dubai adds a distinct strategic advantage to the visitor experience. As a globally connected business hub advancing smart infrastructure and sustainable transport, the city provides an ideal setting for international companies and regional stakeholders to exchange knowledge, evaluate opportunities, and build partnerships across the Middle East’s expanding mobility market.

Electric Vehicles Exhibition and Conference's inaugural edition is expected to welcome more than 10,000 specialist visitors, alongside over 300 local and international companies, authorities, and organizations, and more than 30 business partners.

The future of mobility will be shaped by those with early access to the right technologies, insights, and industry connections. EV World places visitors at the center of this transformation, offering a direct pathway to the companies, decision makers, and opportunities advancing electric and smart mobility across the region.