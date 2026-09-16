Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with first cohort of graduates from Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with the first cohort of graduates from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, reaffirming Dubai's commitment to developing Emirati talent and preparing future leaders.

The meeting was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA); Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; as well as members of the programme’s steering committee.

During the meeting, H.H. congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements and expressed confidence in their ability to contribute to Dubai’s future development. He said that the graduation of the Programme’s first cohort marks a significant milestone in an ambitious initiative launched by Dubai, founded on the belief that investing in people and their ability to learn, innovate, and lead future transformations is the most valuable and sustainable investment of all.

Addressing the graduates, H.H. said: “We take pride in your achievements. Dubai invests in its people because they are the nation’s greatest asset and the architects of its future. What you have accomplished today marks the beginning of a new chapter, one in which we expect you to make contributions that reflect the ambitions of the UAE, a nation that places great faith in its young people. We count on our outstanding young men and women to make a meaningful contribution to society and the economy. We want you to be role models for your peers and ambassadors of the scholarship programme and of Emirati excellence across workplaces and future-focused sectors.”

H.H. affirmed that, led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai will continue investing in national talent, empowering Emiratis to access high-quality educational opportunities at leading international universities and academic institutions. These opportunities will strengthen their academic and professional capabilities and prepare them to contribute effectively to priority sectors and future-focused fields.

Sheikh Hamdan added that investing in Emirati talent is a cornerstone underpinning goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Education 33 Strategy. These goals are met through the development of skilled national professionals capable of contributing to priority sectors, supporting the knowledge economy, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global model for human and leadership development.

H.H. said: “Empowering outstanding Emiratis and national talent is a priority in building future leaders capable of creating opportunities. We are confident in your ability to turn these opportunities into lasting impact for the nation and society.”

The graduates expressed deep appreciation for the support of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, adding that the meeting motivated them to continue pursuing excellence and serve the UAE and contribute to its continued success. They also reaffirmed their readiness to contribute to the UAE’s development journey by applying the knowledge and expertise they have gained through their studies across a range of sectors, translating their experiences into meaningful contributions that strengthen the competitiveness of Emirati talent and support the country’s pioneering development model at both the regional and global levels.

The first graduating cohort comprises six graduates specialising in architecture, economics and finance, sustainable and renewable energy engineering, Asian and Middle Eastern studies, information systems, and data analytics.

Launched as part of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme, with an endowment of AED1.1 billion, provides 100 scholarships annually to Emirati students accepted to one of the world’s top 200 universities.

The scholarship is open to outstanding Emirati students who have graduated from public and private schools in the UAE. It covers tuition, living expenses, and travel costs. Applicants must hold a Dubai family book and should not have received any other scholarship offers.

The programme focuses on disciplines aligned with job market needs and future development priorities across key sectors, supports greater economic participation among Emiratis, strengthens the national human development ecosystem, and helps equip students with the knowledge, skills, and capabilities needed to lead future transformations.