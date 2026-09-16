Dubai Customs launches strategic plan 2026–2030 to enhance emirate’s competitivenessو support trade growth

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Customs has launched its Strategic Plan 2026–2030 under the theme ‘Enabling Trusted Trade… Enabling the Economy,’ in a move aimed at enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness, supporting the growth of trade and investment, and reinforcing the Department’s role as an ‘economic enabler’ that balances the seamless flow of trade with the protection of society, borders and revenues.

The plan comprises 6 strategic objectives, 10 sub-objectives and 26 strategic initiatives to be implemented by 2030. Together, they provide an integrated framework for developing customs services, procedures and capabilities, strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing customer experience, and improving Dubai Customs’ readiness to respond to shifts in global trade and supply chains.

The plan was announced during an event held on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, attended by Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, and Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, alongside senior Dubai Customs officials and representatives of local and international media.

The integration of ports, entry points, free zones and trade-related services forms a key pillar of the plan, helping create a more connected and seamless journey for traders and investors, strengthen the resilience of trade flows, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global gateway for trade and investment.

Abdulla bin Damithan said the leadership’s directives paved the way for establishing an integrated approach to developing a more resilient and future-ready economic ecosystem. He noted that Dubai Customs’ new strategy strengthens integration across the Corporation’s entities and enhances their ability to respond to changes in trade flows and global markets.

“We are strengthening the integration of Dubai’s gateways and services, and harnessing the capabilities of the Corporation’s entities within a connected ecosystem that supports the seamless and continuous flow of trade while providing the business community with a more efficient and agile experience. Dubai Customs’ new strategy is an important step in this direction, strengthening our ability to respond to shifts in global trade and reinforcing investor and business confidence in Dubai as a destination for growth, expansion and access to markets,” he added.

Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said the new plan expands the impact of customs operations by linking the efficiency of services and procedures more directly to trade flows and business growth, while continuing to strengthen security and compliance, and protect society and revenues.

“We enable trusted trade… to enable the economy. This is at the heart of our strategy for the next phase. The more efficient and transparent our procedures are, and the faster and more reliable our services become, the greater the ability of businesses to plan, grow and access markets. This is why we are developing our customs ecosystem to become more proactive, agile and responsive to the needs of the business community and shifts in global trade,” he said.

“Our aim is to deliver world-class customs services that combine speed, clarity and trust by developing our procedures and capabilities and strengthening integration with clients and partners. This will enhance service efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, and support Dubai’s competitiveness and future readiness,” Dr. Busenad added.

Under its new strategy, Dubai Customs has adopted the vision ‘Innovative customs, advancing global trade and connecting the world,’ and the mission ‘Delivering world-class customs services that facilitate trade, safeguard society, strengthen partnerships, and secure revenues.’

Dubai Customs’ operating model is underpinned by six corporate values: Integrity, Loyalty, Pioneering, Cooperation, Empowerment and Excellence.

The plan’s six strategic objectives are: Facilitate Trade, Strengthen Security and Compliance, Secure Revenues, Advance Economic Partnerships, Elevate Stakeholder Experience, and Embed Organizational Excellence.

These objectives will guide 26 strategic initiatives through 2030, strengthening Dubai Customs’ ability to anticipate shifts in trade and supply chains, respond to emerging changes, enhance its future readiness, and support its contribution to the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy.