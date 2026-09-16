Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed visits Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today visited the 33rd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 17 September. The event brings together leading travel and tourism organisations, companies and industry professionals from the UAE, the region and across the world.

H.H. toured the exhibition and explored the latest initiatives, solutions and innovations presented by leading companies and organisations across the travel, tourism and aviation sectors.

He was briefed on the event’s significance as the global travel and tourism industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by technology, artificial intelligence and digitalisation, alongside growing demand for sustainable travel experiences and smart mobility solutions.

During his tour, H.H. visited the stands of the UAE’s national carriers, including Emirates, flydubai, dnata and Etihad Airways, where he was briefed on their latest services, solutions and passenger experiences.

H.H. also reviewed the latest initiatives by the national carriers to support the continued growth of the aviation sector and strengthen travel and tourism flows to and from the UAE. These efforts are supported by innovative technologies and solutions designed to enhance the passenger experience, improve operational efficiency and respond to the rapid evolution of the global travel industry.

The 33rd edition brings together destinations, tourism authorities, airlines, hotels, travel technology companies, service providers, industry professionals and decision-makers from around the world. The event provides an international platform for building business relationships, exchanging knowledge and exploring new opportunities for growth across the travel and tourism sector.