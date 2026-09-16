RAK Ruler receives graduates of scholarship programme, emphasises importance of education in building future of the nation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, welcomed a group of young men and women who have graduated from universities in the UAE and abroad through the scholarship programme of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, celebrating their academic achievements and success.

Sheikh Saud emphasised that the knowledge young Emiratis gain extends beyond their own personal journeys, benefiting their nation, communities and families. He highlighted education as one of the most important investments that can be made, given its pivotal role in broadening horizons, inspiring curiosity and creativity, and preparing young people to take responsibility and contribute to shaping the future.

Sheikh Saud expressed his pride in the graduates, encouraging them to build on the knowledge and experience they have gained as they begin the next chapter of their journeys, and to continue moving forward with even greater ambition and determination.

H.H. added: “The individual capable of learning and adapting is best equipped to contribute to building their society and creating a better future for generations to come. The true value of knowledge lies in its effective application to create a real impact, while continuous learning ensures the development and acquisition of skills, keeping pace with changes, and preparing for the future.”

He urged the graduates and scholarship recipients to make their acquired knowledge and skills a springboard for a new phase of work and contribution, and to continue their journey with greater ambition and determination, wishing them success in their academic and professional careers.

For their part, the graduates and scholarship recipients expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his support of education and his keenness to empower the sons and daughters of the nation, stressing that the scholarship program provided them with educational opportunities that contributed to developing their capabilities and expanding their academic and professional horizons.