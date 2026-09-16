AURAK research identifies key barriers to air taxi adoption in emerging economies

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A new study by researchers from the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has identified the critical barriers that must be addressed before air taxis can become a viable mode of urban transportation in emerging economies.

The research provides a structured framework that can help governments, regulators, investors, and industry stakeholders develop effective strategies for introducing Urban Air Mobility (UAM) safely and successfully.

Published in the International Journal of Mathematical, Engineering and Management Sciences, the study, Analyzing the Barriers of Adopting Air Taxis in Emerging Economy Context: A Decision-Making Framework, was led by Professor Tahseen Arshi of AURAK's School of Business in collaboration with researchers from India.

Air taxis—electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft- are widely regarded as one of the most promising solutions to urban congestion, offering faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation. However, despite rapid technological advances, their widespread adoption faces numerous challenges beyond engineering alone.

Professor Khalid Hussain, Provost of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, said: "The future of transportation extends far beyond developing new aircraft. It requires building an ecosystem where technology, regulation, infrastructure and public confidence evolve together. This research demonstrates AURAK's commitment to producing knowledge that addresses real-world challenges while supporting the UAE's ambition to become a global leader in innovation and smart mobility."

Professor Tahseen Arshi, lead author of the study and Dean, School of Business at AURAK, said: "Air taxis have the potential to transform urban transportation, but successful adoption depends on much more than technological innovation. Our study shows that policymakers, regulators and industry must address regulatory clarity, infrastructure readiness, stakeholder collaboration and public trust simultaneously.

We hope this framework will support informed decision-making and accelerate the responsible adoption of urban air mobility across emerging economies."

The research identified 17 major barriers grouped under four broad categories: technological, organizational, environmental, and human factors. Using the Technology-Organisation-Environment-Human (TOEH) framework, along with Interpretive Structural Modelling (ISM) and MICMAC analysis, the researchers showed how these barriers influence one another and which issues require priority attention.

The most influential challenges include regulatory and legal uncertainty, effective airspace management, technological readiness, infrastructure development, investment requirements, public trust, safety concerns, and awareness of the technology. The study found that regulatory ambiguity has the greatest driving influence, suggesting that clear policy frameworks and standards are essential before other challenges can be effectively addressed.

The findings come at a particularly relevant time for the UAE, which is positioning itself among the world's pioneers in advanced air mobility. Dubai has already announced plans to launch commercial air taxi services and is investing heavily in the supporting regulatory and infrastructure ecosystem.

The AURAK study complements these developments by offering a practical decision-making framework that can guide governments and industry stakeholders as they scale urban air mobility in a safe, efficient, and publicly accepted manner.