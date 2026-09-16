Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Education in the Service of the Family Conference

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, delivered the keynote address at the “Education in the Service of the Family: From Vision to Impact” Conference. The conference is being held in Abu Dhabi from 15 to 17 September 2026 as part of the strategic partnership between Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities and Education Interface, and within Education Interface’s 2026 programme.

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “Brothers and sisters, I welcome you. I begin my remarks today by expressing my profound gratitude, appreciation and respect to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that the UAE always remains a highly respected nation blessed with security, prosperity and stability. He is an exceptional leader who sets a living example for us that loyalty to the nation and sincere dedication to its advancement are the path to dignity, happiness and pride.”

Sheikh Nahyan reaffirmed his pride in the directives of the President, saying: “At this conference, I take immense pride, in particular, in the directives of His Highness the President regarding the need to empower all family members to fulfil their anticipated role in the nation’s journey and to build effective partnerships that bring families together with all institutions of society, thereby fostering a spirit of love, optimism, development and achievement among all. I take immense pride in His Highness’s guidance concerning the importance of education’s anticipated role in helping families fulfil their responsibilities in raising their sons and daughters in the best possible manner.

This naturally includes the role of education in helping families instil noble human values in their children, broaden their knowledge of other people and encourage them to engage with others sincerely and positively. It also includes education’s role in protecting members of society from being led towards misguided ideas or destructive behaviours, as well as enabling everyone to become a productive member of society, filled with pride in their nation, appreciation for their leaders and happiness in the UAE’s achievements and distinguished role in the region and the world.”

Sheikh Nahyan added: “I take immense pride in the outstanding efforts of His Highness the President to ensure that the family in the UAE provides an environment in which individuals can succeed in life, excel in their talents and studies, uphold virtue and good conduct, and develop the ability to discover and think soundly. I am equally proud of His Highness’s constant affirmation that the future we seek for the UAE is closely linked to providing a successful and innovative education system that supports the family, serves society and adopts the world’s best procedures and practices: an education system that builds self-confidence and national pride, promotes the values of peace, progress, tolerance and human fraternity, and opens broad horizons for citizens and residents alike to serve society and contribute to global progress.

I pray to Almighty God to protect our great leader and, under his blessed leadership, grant our loyal people success in all that is good, right and victorious in the pursuit of the nation’s goals and aspirations.”

He added: “The starting point for this conference is our firm conviction that the family in the UAE is a cornerstone of the nation’s journey. It plays a fundamental role in transmitting values, principles, customs and traditions across generations. It embraces its sons and daughters and instils in them a sense of belonging to the nation, a desire to learn, the ability to confront challenges and a confident outlook towards the future. At the same time, we are firmly convinced of education’s role in shaping this future and that the family and the school are the two wings upon which society soars towards the fulfilment of its goals and aspirations.”

He said: “We firmly believe that when we have an aware family and a successful school within a safe and tolerant society, the nation’s sons and daughters grow up with faith in the Creator and pride in their identity. They take initiative and assume responsibility, uphold the law and public order, and engage with the world confidently and positively. Moreover, they contribute to sustainable development in the UAE, the region and the world. These are the qualities and characteristics of particular importance in an age witnessing rapid developments in technology, communications and access to knowledge and information—with all the good and harm they may contain and the unhealthy attractions they may present to some members of society.”

He added: “While research and studies confirm that the family is a student’s first school, they also indicate that schools bear a major responsibility for enabling families to fulfil their role capably and efficiently. Schools must be welcoming places for parents, provide their sons and daughters with a high-quality education, employ teachers committed to communicating with family members, and provide information with complete transparency. In this era, schools may also develop digital tools that help families follow their children’s progress, invite them to participate in school activities and facilitate communication with teachers. Schools must remain continuously informed about international experiences in this field and adopt what is useful and beneficial.”

He said: “I hope this conference will develop a practical definition of the reciprocal relationship between the school and the family, leading to the adoption of successful action plans that contribute to the advancement of society as a whole. These plans must address methods of communication between schools and families and procedures for building positive relationships between the two parties.

They must also create opportunities, programmes and occasions that make these relationships effective and successful, including giving family members opportunities for lifelong learning and voluntary work at schools, helping them monitor the achievements of their sons and daughters, and consulting them on important issues affecting their lives.”

The conference featured a first session titled “The Family: The First Educational Institution in Emirati Society,” moderated by Dr Asma Al Maamari, a faculty member at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities. The session examined the family’s role in shaping and developing a child’s character. Her Excellency Naema Al Sharhan, Member of the Federal National Council, discussed the family’s role in early childhood, focusing on development and character building. Moza Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Corporate Social Responsibility Consultant, highlighted the importance of integrating the family’s role with that of educational institutions. Dr Maria Al Hatali, Director of Research Centres at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, also presented insights into the family as the first educational institution in Emirati society and its role in upbringing and instilling values.

The second session, titled “Educational Curricula in Reinforcing National Identity,” was moderated by Dr Sheikha Al Karbi, Acting Head of the Department of Education at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities. The session discussed the importance of developing educational curricula to strengthen the values system and national identity.

Dr Wdeema bin Hamouda Al Dhaheri, a faculty member at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, presented her perspective on the topic, while Dr Majda Al Blooshi, Digital Education Implementation Officer for Schools at Alef Education, addressed educational curricula within the values framework. Dr Saif Al Neyadi, Assistant Professor at Al Ain University, also discussed education systems in Emirati society—their current realities and future aspirations—highlighting the state of education and ambitions for its development in line with the needs and future of society.