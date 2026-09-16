Dubai+ strengthens partnerships to expand global reach of Emirati and Arab content

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Media’s Dubai+ platform brought together a distinguished group of media and entertainment leaders, content creators and partners from across the Arab world at a dinner it organised yesterday on the sidelines of its participation in the Arab Media Summit 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at Dubai World Trade Centre. The evening provided a platform for dialogue and the exchange of perspectives on the future of the media and entertainment sectors, while reflecting Dubai’s position as a hub for influential leaders and talent in the media industry.

The evening was attended by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee; Dr Paul Morcos, Minister of Information of the Lebanese Republic; Mohamed Almulla, CEO of Dubai Media; Paul Bascobert, President of Reuters News; Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of Euronews; and Claus Strunz, CEO of Euronews, alongside prominent officials, media professionals and partners. The gathering highlighted the importance of bringing together expertise, exchanging knowledge and building partnerships, while opening new avenues for collaboration and growth.

In his address, Mohamed Almulla said the rapid shifts taking place across the media industry are redefining the relationship between content and audiences, requiring media organisations to enhance their tools, broaden their reach, strengthen their competitiveness and enter new markets.

He said: “At Dubai Media, we believe in the important role media plays in shaping awareness and building bridges between societies and cultures. The challenge lies in delivering outstanding content that can reach audiences, create impact and compete. Dubai+ was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to keep pace with shifts in the media landscape and give Emirati and Arab content greater opportunities for visibility and reach.”

He added: “At Dubai Media, we look forward to a new phase built on partnerships, collaboration and the exchange of expertise to support the growth of Emirati and Arab content production. We also aspire to create content that travels from Dubai to the world and has the qualities needed to compete in global markets, while harnessing our capabilities and expertise to make an impact that reinforces Dubai’s presence and standing in the global media landscape.”

Dubai+ continues to strengthen its position as a leading example of Dubai Media’s transformation through an integrated digital ecosystem that is redefining entertainment, strengthening audience engagement with the platform’s offering and helping local and Arab productions reach new markets. The platform, the largest of its kind in the region, is building strategic partnerships with institutions and key players across the media and entertainment sectors to support the development of the content industry. It is also creating meaningful opportunities for talent and creatives to deliver original, innovative work that responds to audience interests, while strengthening the media sector’s contribution to the creative economy.

During the evening, Dubai+ celebrated its strategic partnership with Emirates, which aims to expand the global reach of local productions and Emirati stories through Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment system on board its aircraft. This underscores the partnership’s role in taking Emirati and Arab productions to destinations and markets around the world.

Dubai+ also continues to invest in local talent, original content, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance production capabilities, create media and entertainment experiences that meet audience expectations and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness. It also seeks to tell more stories that convey the distinctiveness of local identity and culture in a contemporary voice, giving them wider reach and deeper engagement across the Arab world and globally.