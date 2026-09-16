GWC Group expands UAE platform as regional network strengthens GCC trade connectivity

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- GWC Group, a leading regional logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has expanded its UAE operations with two new subsidiaries, a strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone, an expanding Quick-Commerce network and three multimodal trade corridors connecting businesses across key GCC markets.

GWC Group’s UAE operations, based at National Industries Park, connect businesses in the Emirates with the Group’s wider GCC logistics network, combining warehousing, freight, customs clearance, distribution and last-mile capabilities through a single regional platform.

Building on this footprint and in response to sustained customer demand, GWC Group established two new subsidiaries in the UAE serving the commercial trading and energy sectors.

The Group also formalized a strategic partnership with Meydan Free Zone, becoming an integrated logistics partner for its enterprises. The partnership creates a more connected journey for Meydan Free Zone businesses, linking company formation and market entry through Meydan with GWC Group’s logistics and distribution network across the GCC.

GWC Group is also expanding its presence in the UAE’s fast-growing e-commerce and rapid-fulfillment market. Its Quick-Commerce operation has expanded from one location to 10 within a year, creating a broader fulfillment network to support the rapid processing and delivery of online customer orders.

. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “Our investment in the UAE reflects a long-term commitment to building a stronger, more connected logistics network across the GCC. We are continuing to invest in infrastructure, capabilities and strategic partnerships that expand access to markets and support the growth of trade across the UAE and the wider region.”

Matthew Kearns, GWC Group CEO, said: “The UAE is central to our regional growth. What differentiates our proposition is the ability to connect customers into capabilities across the GCC rather than serve each market in isolation. That gives UAE businesses greater access to markets and more options for how they move and distribute goods across the region.”