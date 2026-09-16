UAE delegation heads to Beijing for The Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and Zayed Charity Run 2026





ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run is preparing to travel to Beijing, China, accompanied by a UAE delegation of more than 100 members, to participate in the second edition of the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and Zayed Charity Run 2026, scheduled to take place on 27 September in Huairou District.

The delegation includes officials and representatives, alongside 50 runners from the UAE, who will take part in the event, which is expected to attract around 15,000 participants from China and around the world.

The UAE delegation heads to Beijing following weeks of preparation and training, ready to represent the country as the Zayed Charity Run returns to the Chinese capital for a second consecutive year. Beyond sporting participation, the delegation carries forward the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the values of giving, solidarity and service to others that have defined the Run since its inception.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said: “Travelling to Beijing with a 100-member UAE delegation, including 50 Emirati runners, reflects the commitment and sense of purpose behind our participation. Our runners are not only representing the UAE on the course; they are also carrying with them the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the values of giving and service to humanity that remain at the heart of the Zayed Charity Run.”

He added: “As we return to Beijing for a second consecutive year, we are proud to build on the success of the previous edition and the strong cooperation established with our partners in China. Bringing thousands of participants together through sport demonstrates how a shared sporting experience can create meaningful humanitarian impact and strengthen the bonds between communities.”

The humanitarian mission remains at the heart of the Beijing edition, with 50% of the Run’s proceeds allocated to support Huairou Hospital, translating participation into tangible support for the local community and reinforcing the Zayed Charity Run’s commitment to creating an impact that extends beyond the finish line.

Set against the backdrop of the Great Wall of China, the 2026 edition will bring together participants from the UAE, China and around the world, combining international sporting competition with humanitarian purpose in one of the world’s most iconic historic settings.

As the delegation prepares to depart for Beijing, the 100 Emirati delegation will carry the UAE flag and the message of the Zayed Charity Run to the Great Wall, representing the nation while carrying forward a legacy of giving that extends far beyond the finish line.