Dubai Municipality launches Existing Buildings Greening Guide to enhance sustainability and resource efficiency

DUBAI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has launched the Existing Buildings Greening Guide in the Emirate of Dubai, providing a practical framework to support the sustainable upgrading and operation of existing buildings across the emirate.

The guide supports Dubai Municipality’s efforts to advance the sustainability and efficiency of the built environment by helping building owners, operators, consultants and investors identify practical measures to improve environmental and operational performance. It also supports Dubai’s wider objectives for sustainable urban development and enhanced quality of life.

The guide sets out best practices and practical guidance for improving existing buildings while balancing sustainability requirements with economic feasibility. It is designed to support more informed decision-making on retrofit and improvement projects, taking into account both long-term environmental performance and the operational and investment value of buildings.

The guidance focuses on improving resource efficiency by reducing energy and water consumption and limiting demand on natural resources. It also supports reductions in carbon emissions and operational waste, contributing to stronger environmental performance at both building and city levels.

From an operational perspective, the guide provides engineering solutions that can help reduce operating and maintenance costs over the medium and long term, improve the efficiency of building systems and support the performance of assets throughout their lifecycle.

It also addresses indoor environmental quality, with measures intended to improve occupant comfort and health while enhancing the functional performance of existing buildings. These improvements can contribute to strengthening the economic and operational value of real estate assets and their long-term competitiveness.

Eng. Maryam Obaid Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the launch of the guide reflects the Municipality’s continued efforts to regulate and develop the building and construction sector through practical and forward-looking approaches that support Dubai’s sustainability objectives and improve resource efficiency.

She said: “The guide provides building owners and operators with a practical framework to improve energy and water efficiency, reduce emissions and operating and maintenance costs, and enhance indoor environmental quality.

“By supporting the sustainable improvement of existing buildings, we are strengthening the performance and long-term value of real estate assets while contributing to a more efficient and sustainable built environment that enhances quality of life across Dubai.”

The guide also aligns with Dubai Municipality’s wider framework of sustainability and green building guidance, supporting the application of approved standards and government policies related to sustainable development. It provides consultants, engineers, building owners and operators with a clearer reference for applying sustainability measures accurately and effectively. The guide is available on the Dubai Municipality website via the following link: (dm.gov.ae).