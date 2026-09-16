SBA expands Latin American publishing ties at São Paulo Book Fair

SÃO PAULO, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) expanded its engagement with Brazil and Latin America’s publishing industry at the 28th São Paulo International Book Fair, advancing discussions on translation, rights exchange and literary representation and opening new opportunities for collaboration between Arab and Latin American publishers.

The 10-day fair brought together publishers, authors, literary agents and book industry professionals from Brazil and around the world.

SBA’s pavilion drew strong interest in the Portuguese translations of works by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It welcomed Emirati and Brazilian cultural and government figures.

Throughout the fair, the pavilion introduced Brazil’s publishing community to Sharjah’s publishing sector and opportunities for collaboration with Arab publishers and authors.

During the fair, SBA representatives held professional meetings focused on translation, rights exchange and literary representation, including opportunities to bring more Arabic works to Portuguese-speaking readers in Brazil and other Latin American markets.

The pavilion also showcased Emirati and Arab publications and introduced visitors to Sharjah’s cultural initiatives and SBA’s programmes and events in publishing, books and translation.

Held at Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo, this year’s fair brought together 269 exhibitors and 350 writers and authors. Organisers described it as the largest edition in the fair’s history. SBA used the event to engage with publishers and other industry professionals in Brazil and assess opportunities for translated content.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “Success in international publishing requires a deep understanding of markets, publishers and readers, and relationships that develop over time. International book fairs are part of that continuous engagement. Returning to São Paulo for each edition since 2018, when Sharjah became the first Arab city to be named Guest of Honour, allows us to deepen our partnerships and pursue new opportunities. Our goal is to translate these relationships into rights deals, translations and opportunities for books, authors and publishers that extend beyond the fair.”

He added: “This approach builds on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has made books a foundation of Sharjah’s international cultural engagement and established a strong legacy of partnerships and expertise. Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, we are drawing on this experience to expand rights and translation activity and reach new markets.”

The fair saw the first Brazilian Portuguese editions of “Gold Dust” and “The Bleeding of the Stone” by Libyan Nobel candidate Ibrahim Al-Koni, following rights work by Sharjah Literary Agency, an SBA affiliate. The agency manages and promotes international rights to Al-Koni’s works, working with foreign publishers on publishing and translation agreements to bring his writing to new languages and markets.

During the international event, representatives of SBA and Sharjah Literary Agency met with publishers, authors, literary agents, and rights professionals to explore rights acquisition, translation, literary representation, and cooperation among the Arab, Brazilian, and wider Latin American publishing sectors.

SBA and the agency also took part in the fair’s agenda, which brought together publishers, buyers and rights agents from international markets to discuss industry trends, co-publishing and rights exchange.

Tamer Said, Director of Sharjah Literary Agency, participated in a session titled “The Digital Age in the Publishing Market,” which examined the impact of artificial intelligence on publishing, including intellectual property protection, creative work and diversity of voices. The discussion also addressed the Arab publishing market, the distinction between AI-generated content and the use of AI in publishing operations, and opportunities presented by the UAE’s digital infrastructure.