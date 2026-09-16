Ajman Department of Tourism signs MoU with UAE Tourism Media Association at Arabian Travel Market

AJMAN, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE Tourism Media Association on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026, establishing a framework for cooperation across tourism and cultural media.

The agreement reflects the Department’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with national entities across the tourism and media sectors, while deepening cooperation with public-benefit associations. It aims to enhance the visibility of Ajman’s tourism and cultural assets, heritage, and history; expand media reach across local and international markets; and support closer coordination between government and civil society stakeholders.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media, said: “This MoU reflects our commitment to building effective institutional partnerships that strengthen Ajman’s position as a distinctive tourism and cultural destination. Through specialised media collaboration, we aim to expand the reach of Ajman’s tourism and cultural narratives, support the development of the national tourism sector, and reinforce the emirate’s presence across regional and international markets.”

Hussain Al Mannaei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Tourism Media Association, said: “This MoU represents an important step in strengthening the role of specialised tourism media in highlighting the UAE’s tourism and cultural assets. It also supports the development of professional communication channels, creates new opportunities for knowledge exchange and cooperation, and contributes to the continued advancement of tourism development at the national level.”

Areas of cooperation under the MoU include developing joint media initiatives and content, community-focused programmes, specialised training workshops for tourism media professionals, and the exchange of media, promotional content, and supporting materials.

The agreement further supports Ajman’s broader approach to building an integrated tourism, culture and media ecosystem through strategic partnerships that enhance destination visibility, strengthen sector capabilities and contribute to sustainable tourism development.