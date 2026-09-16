Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has visited the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and running until 18 September 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

H.H. toured the fair’s halls and key pavilions, met publishers and participants, and reviewed the latest publications, digital projects and programmes presented at the fair.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the fair’s role in bringing cultures and ideas together, engaging new generations of readers, strengthening intercultural dialogue, and fostering greater understanding among peoples.

H.H. praised the organisers’ role in showcasing Emirati culture, highlighting the role of culture and reading in human development and strengthening social cohesion.