Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations and plans for Liwa International Festival (LIWA 2027)

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has reviewed preparations and plans for Liwa International Festival (LIWA 2027).

H.H. emphasised the importance of joint efforts to promote the event’s programmes, enhance visitor experience, and support tourism and sustainable development in Al Dhafra Region.

He also met officials from local entities and partners, and praised the level of collaboration in developing the event, promoting UAE heritage, and strengthening Al Dhafra Region’s global tourism presence.

Liwa International Festival (LIWA 2027), to be held from 11 December 2026 until 2 January 2027, will feature sports competitions, heritage showcases, arts and cultural exhibitions, and activities for families, youth, and children.