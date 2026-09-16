UAE relief team, Nepalese officials discuss recovery plans

KATHMANDU, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Relief Team held discussions with Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) as part of ongoing efforts to urgently launch a recovery and reconstruction plan and identify priority projects to support the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was held at the Authority’s headquarters in the presence of Dr. Dharam Raj Upreti, Chief Executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, and Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Relief Team.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the humanitarian situation, the needs of communities in the affected areas, and mechanisms for transitioning to the early recovery phase. This would contribute to restoring essential services and rehabilitating damaged infrastructure, with the aim of enabling affected communities to gradually resume their lives.

Dr. Dharam Raj Upreti commended the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, particularly its rapid response and the provision of relief and humanitarian assistance to those affected.

The meeting forms part of the ongoing coordination between the UAE Relief Team and the relevant Nepalese authorities, with the aim of developing a clear vision for the next phase and identifying the most urgent projects based on needs on the ground. This is intended to strengthen efforts to alleviate the difficult humanitarian situation facing Nepal.