Special Olympics UAE participates in second phase of 10th MENA Regional Games in Cairo

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE will participate in the second phase of the 10th Special Olympics MENA Regional Games, held in Cairo from 17 to 23 September 2026. The Games format follow a new regional model that will see the Games hosted across five countries. In Cairo, Special Olympics UAE will have 28-member delegation, including coaches, technical and support staff and 15 athletes, competing across four sports; rhythmic and artistic gymnastics, powerlifting and equestrian.

In preparation for the Games, the athletes have followed a continuous training program in preparation for the competitions, including specialized technical and physical training across their respective sports. The program has focused on developing their skills, strengthening their technical and physical readiness and preparing them to compete with confidence and deliver their best possible performance.

Talal Al Hashmi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “This participation marks another important step in our journey to empower our athletes and strengthen their confidence in their abilities by creating more opportunities for them to compete at the regional level and demonstrate the skills and experience they have gained. We have great confidence in our athletes’ preparation and their ability to deliver performances that represent the UAE with pride, while making the most of this experience both in sport and on a personal level.”

He added: “ The competitions also represent an important milestone for athletes on the road to qualification and preparation for the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile, in 2027.”

The 10th Special Olympics MENA Regional Games mark a significant shift in the event’s organizational model. Under a new approach adopted by the Regional Presidency, competitions will be held across multiple countries and cities throughout the MENA region during the year, replacing the previous model of hosting the Games in a single city every four years.

The UAE delegation’s programme will begin with its arrival in Cairo on 17 September, followed by training and divisioning on 18 September. Divisioning will continue on 19 September, alongside the official Opening Ceremony. Finals and medal ceremonies will take place on 20 September, followed by Host Town Program and Egyptian Cultural Day on 21 September. The Closing Ceremony will take place on 22 September, before delegations depart on 23 September 2026.