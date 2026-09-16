EDGE, Hanwha strengthen strategic cooperation on integrated air defence

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group and Hanwha have strengthened strategic cooperation on the development of an integrated air defence system. The two companies signed a Term Sheet at EDGE Group’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with senior executives from both companies in attendance.

The Term Sheet outlines the direction of cooperation related to the UAE’s integrated air defence requirements, including the South Korean Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM) system, additional Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (M-SAM) capabilities, and the Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS).

The signing marks a step toward a long-term strategic partnership between the two companies, expanding cooperation beyond individual weapon systems to strengthen the UAE’s air defence capabilities and local defence industrial base.

Yang Ki-won, CEO of Hanwha Systems, said “We are pleased to take this important first step toward building a long-term strategic partnership with EDGE. By combining our technologies, capabilities and industrial strengths together, we aim to strengthen the UAE’s defence capabilities and identify new areas of cooperation.”

The two companies will continue discussions on the scope and structure of their cooperation. Subject to the necessary government approvals and applicable procedures, they will explore the potential establishment of a joint venture in the UAE, as well as detailed arrangements for local production and business operations.

They will also explore technology cooperation, phased localisation and local production to expand the UAE’s defence industrial base and develop a sustainable local defence industry.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said “This cooperation goes beyond the acquisition of individual weapon systems, with a focus on strengthening the UAE’s sovereign air defence capabilities and local industrial base. EDGE will work with Hanwha to establish a sustainable framework for industrial cooperation.”