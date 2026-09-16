Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 20th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

ABU DHABI, 16th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, honoured the winners of the 20th Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) in a ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026), which runs until 18 September 2026.

H.H. was accompanied during the ceremony by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the President of the UAE; and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and senior officials.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the award’s importance as a global knowledge platform expanding the presence of Arab creativity on the world stage. He also commended the importance of the event in promoting Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange.

H.H. handed the awards to the winners across all categories, namely: Egyptian author Ashraf Al Elashmawy in the Literature category; Moroccan researcher Mustapha Rajouane in the Young Author category; Iraqi-American researcher Nawal Nasrallah in the Translation category; Jordanian author Zuhair Tawfiq in the Literary and Art Criticism category; German scholar and translator Stefan Weidner in the Arab Culture in Other Languages category; and Egyptian Prof Dr Mohamed Elkhosht in the Manuscripts, Encyclopaedias, and Lexicons category.

H.H also honoured the Emirates Literature Foundation in the Publishing and Cultural Technology category.

He honoured Egyptian artist Najat Al Saghira, winner of the Cultural Personality of the Year award, in recognition of her distinguished artistic career and her significant contributions to the Arabic language through her songs, which have become an enduring part of Arab cultural memory. Her career reflects the vital role of the arts in strengthening communication between peoples and cultures, while contributing to preserving cultural identity and reinforcing its presence among generations.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “Marking twenty years of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award reflects Abu Dhabi’s enduring commitment to recognising and advancing excellence in literature, knowledge and intellectual achievement. Over two decades, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has grown into a prestigious international platform, bringing together writers, researchers, translators and cultural institutions from across the world and extending the reach of Arabic literature and culture.

Today, it stands as a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s wider cultural ambitions, reflecting our belief that culture, knowledge and creativity are essential to progress. Through the exchange of ideas and celebration of intellectual achievement, the Award continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role as a global centre for cultural dialogue while investing in the people and ideas that will shape our shared future.”

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, Sheikh Zayed Book Award’s Secretary General, said: “We take immense pride in the achievements of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award since its inception.

Over the years, it has become a platform for discovering, recognising and amplifying achievement in Arab culture, while giving creative and intellectual excellence a powerful voice across the regional and international cultural landscape. Inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and by his belief in culture as a bridge between peoples and civilisations, the Award has evolved beyond its role in honouring outstanding achievement. It now contributes to a broader cultural movement that supports writing, translation and publishing, brings emerging voices to the fore, and strengthens the global presence of Arabic culture.”

He added: “As the Award enters its third decade, this milestone reflects the strength of its journey and opens a new chapter in its development. We are continuing to refine its programmes and expand its reach in response to the rapid changes shaping the worlds of knowledge and culture. This will enable the Award to engage new generations of writers, creatives, researchers and thinkers, while deepening its role in supporting excellence and meaningful cultural exchange.

We will continue to champion the Arabic language and Arab culture on the global stage, foster dialogue and understanding among cultures, and build bridges between diverse communities. These efforts are guided by the UAE’s conviction that culture and creativity are among the most powerful forces for human development, mutual understanding and the creation of a more open, inclusive and diverse future.”

The 20th edition of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award attracted more than 4,000 nominations from 74 countries, bringing the total number of submissions received since the award’s launch in 2006 to approximately 33,000 from nearly 80 countries. These diverse and continued international submissions underscore the prestigious position the award has established in enriching the Arab and global cultural landscape, while highlighting its contribution to strengthening the UAE’s standing as a global hub for thought, culture, and knowledge, supporting creators and researchers from around the world.

The total number of individuals and institutions honoured by the award since its establishment has reached 144 winners, including authors, thinkers, researchers, and cultural institutions. It has also played a central role in supporting translation, with more than 50 titles translated into 12 languages since 2018, enabling Arabic literature to reach wider international readerships and reaffirming the Award’s role in building bridges of cultural dialogue among nations.Throughout its successive editions, the award has contributed to encouraging translation, making Arabic literature accessible to wider audiences worldwide, and promoting cultural exchange and civilisational dialogue.

Over the course of its 20-year journey, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award has reaffirmed its role in celebrating intellectual and creative excellence and advancing cultural engagement globally, in line with the UAE’s vision of supporting knowledge, promoting cultural dialogue, and building bridges of communication between civilisations.