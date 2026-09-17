UAE and Senegalese Presidents discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed President Faye and expressed his hope that the visit would contribute to advancing cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples.

His Highness and President Faye discussed various aspects of UAE-Senegal relations and opportunities to further strengthen ties, particularly in the fields of investment, the economy and development, in support of their shared development ambitions.

The meeting also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal at the end of this year. The two leaders highlighted their shared vision on water and related priorities, underscoring their significance for development in both countries and globally.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

His Highness underscored the UAE’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with countries across the African continent, including Senegal, reflecting its longstanding approach to building effective development partnerships that support progress and prosperity for all.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.