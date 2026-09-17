Fujairah Government explores latest geospatial technologies at INTERGEO 2026 in Munich

MUNICH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of Fujairah Digital Government, and Dr. Ahmed Hassan Almurshidi, Director of Fujairah Geographic Information System Centre, reviewed a range of innovative technological solutions, platforms and applications during their visit to INTERGEO 2026 in Munich, Germany.

They explored opportunities to utilise these technologies to support Fujairah's strategic projects, enhance government data integration, develop the urban planning ecosystem, improve the efficiency of digital services and support data-driven decision-making.

The visit comes as part of the Fujairah Government's efforts to keep pace with the latest global developments in geospatial technologies and advanced digital solutions and explore key innovations in geographic information systems (GIS), geospatial data, digital twins, 3D modelling, geospatial artificial intelligence, advanced surveying technologies, infrastructure management and smart cities.

The participation in the three-day event, which concludes today, reflects the Fujairah Government's commitment to strengthening its presence at global technology events, benefiting from international best practices and experiences, and adopting modern technologies that contribute to accelerating digital transformation and support the emirate's efforts to build smart and sustainable cities.