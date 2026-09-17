TRENDS continues cultural programme at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group continued its knowledge-based and cultural presence at the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair for the fourth consecutive day, through a rich programme of events and activities that included the launch of platforms and initiatives, dialogue sessions, the signing of memoranda of understanding, cooperation and distribution agreements, as well as the signing of specialised research publications and the organisation of a training workshop.

The pavilion welcomed several prominent visitors, while the exhibition's main platform hosted TRENDS Barometre's launch of the OPINXT platform, which aims to build a trusted, diverse community of respondents and support studies and opinion polls based on sound scientific principles and rigorous research methodologies. Pre-registration was also opened for those wishing to join the OPINXT community.

Ibrar Mohammed Al Ali, Principal Researcher at TRENDS Barometre, explained that the platform provides its members with an opportunity to become active partners in TRENDS Group’s projects, particularly in the field of opinion polling.

The TRENDS Group pavilion witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Barakat Holding, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and partnerships and expand areas of joint work between the two sides. The pavilion’s programme also included the signing of a distribution agreement with Dar Al Kitab Al Jami’i.

As part of the publication-signing programme, the TRENDS Group pavilion hosted the signing of the book, The Strategic Imperatives of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE: A Comparative Analysis of the National AI Strategy 2031, authored by Dr. Saif Saeed Al Neyadi, an Emirati academic and researcher specialising in artificial intelligence.

At another event, the pavilion hosted the signing of Space Diplomacy and State Trust: The UAE and the Strategic Rationale for Arab Space Cooperation, with the participation of Dr. Nasser Abdul Latif Bin Hamadi, Head of International Relations at the UAE Space Agency, and Dr. Mohammed Alimat, a university professor and researcher specialising in international relations and Middle Eastern affairs.

The TRENDS Training Institute, part of the Group, organised a training workshop titled Communication Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence, led by artificial intelligence researcher Isa Ali Al Manaei. During the workshop, Al Manaei addressed key transformations in the media and communications landscape amid rapid technological advances, highlighting how artificial intelligence is reshaping content creation and how to use generative AI tools to edit news and prepare reports more efficiently. He also discussed the evolution of data-analysis tools for predicting audience behaviour and engaging with audiences more accurately.

TRENDS Global, in cooperation with Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, organised a specialised dialogue session titled Intellectual Resilience: How Can We Build Tolerant Societies that Reject Extremist Thought? on the Al-Farahidi Platform at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, with the participation of several specialists and researchers.

Hamad Abdullah Al Hosani, Principal Researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory, moderated the session, with Maria Al Hattali, Director of Research Centers at Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, also participating. The discussion explored ways to strengthen intellectual resilience and build societies better equipped to confront extremism and its narratives.

The session highlighted the importance of integrating families, educational institutions and the wider community to develop proactive intellectual resilience. It also highlighted national identity and inclusive citizenship as key pillars for strengthening belonging and protecting society from extremist narratives and agendas that transcend borders.

The discussions also examined the responsibility of the media and digital platforms in promoting tolerance or fuelling polarisation, as well as the importance of raising individual awareness of how to engage with digital content in ways that help protect social cohesion.