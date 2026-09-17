Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi announces inaugural Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week – Special Water Edition

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has hosted a media briefing revealing further details of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week (ADWPW) – Special Water Edition 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council. The event will take place from 8-10 December 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with the United Nations Water Conference 2026, co-hosted by the UAE and the Republic of Senegal.

ADWPW will bring together policymakers, investors, utilities, technology pioneers and international organisations through an integrated programme comprising the Policy and Regulation Summit, Finance and Investment Summit, and Technology and Innovation Summit, alongside strategic collaborations. The programme aims to advance dialogue and knowledge exchange and explore and implement practical solutions that strengthen water resilience and support sustainable economic development.

The department also outlined the focus areas of the three flagship summits, which will address the development of governance and regulatory frameworks that support water resilience, opportunities to finance and invest in infrastructure projects, and the accelerated adoption of technology and innovation to develop more efficient and sustainable solutions.

ADWPW will also feature a series of strategic engagements, including the 4th Abu Dhabi Water & Power Majlis, showcases of the latest technologies and innovative solutions in the water sector, and announcements of strategic partnerships.

A comprehensive agenda includes launches of a specialised platform to support innovation and practical solutions to the challenges facing the sector, and the Youth Water Program, in collaboration with a number of academic institutions, designed to attract talented young people and empower them to develop innovative and practical solutions. The department invited young people interested in participating to register and apply for the programme through the DoE website.

The week will also feature the Abu Dhabi Pavilion, offering an integrated interactive experience across 55 stations. The experience traces Abu Dhabi’s journey, from its rich heritage to achievements today and its ambitions for the future.

The pavilion showcases key milestones and transformations that have contributed to the development of the emirate’s water system, while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s journey and its vision for a more sustainable future.

Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said, "Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week will support global efforts to strengthen water resilience and accelerate the development of practical solutions that respond to growing demand and future challenges. By bringing policymakers, investors, industry leaders and innovators together in Abu Dhabi, we aim to strengthen collaboration, support investment and accelerate the adoption of technologies and solutions that can be deployed and scaled. Through the week, we seek to deliver tangible outcomes that contribute to a more efficient and resilient water sector, support sustainable economic growth, and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for collaboration and innovation across water and energy.”

Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, said, “Water security is fundamental to strengthening the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s system and its long-term prosperity. Our approach is to plan ahead and bring together governance, infrastructure, investment, and innovation as part of an integrated system that can respond to growing demand and changing conditions. Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week will build on this approach by bringing together international partners around practical solutions that can strengthen water resilience, support the continuity of essential services, and enable sustainable economic growth.”

Aligned with the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 and UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Water & Power Week – Special Water Edition aims to accelerate collaboration and promote the policies, investments, and innovations needed to strengthen water and energy resilience.