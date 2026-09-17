Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting to use agentic AI platform

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired the council’s meeting, where an agentic AI platform was used for the first time to support analysis-based discussion and data-driven decision making.

Using AI Committee System (an agentic AI platform), the meeting reviewed several public projects and programmes aimed at further enhancing efficiency in government performance and excellence in community services and public facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled directed the expansion of the Abu Dhabi Liveability Strategy, building on its Phase 1 achievements, which include the completion of more than 60 major projects valued at more than AED12 billion. The projects were executed as part of a broader approved programme worth AED42 billion, while Abu Dhabi’s District Completion Index rose from 67 percent to 84 percent in two years.

The second five-year phase of the Liveability Strategy aims to shift the focus from providing community facilities and services to enhancing their operational quality and efficiency, contributing to improved quality of life across the emirate. This phase adopts a predictive, data-driven approach to planning, directing government investment towards priorities with the greatest impact, while strengthening public-private partnerships and converting the needs of residential communities into attractive investment opportunities for the development of community facilities and services across key social infrastructure.

The meeting also reviewed the outcomes of the Al Ghad Nurseries project, which has enrolled 3,253 children in 10 nurseries across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to date, 80 percent of whom are children of working mothers. The project has also contributed to strengthening Arabic language skills and supported identifying and addressing developmental and behavioural needs at an early stage.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved the expansion of Al Ghad Nurseries, increasing their seating capacity from 3,000 to 12,000 seats by 2029 for children across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The expansion is expected to create more than 1,000 additional employment opportunities for Emirati women across the early childhood sector.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also approved launching the Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health, affirming that investing in the future of reproductive health means investing in the health and wellbeing of future generations, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s endeavours in building an integrated world-class ecosystem that brings together advanced healthcare, research, innovation and talent.

The programme, overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, aims to develop an integrated reproductive health ecosystem serving men and women, providing both with support and care throughout various stages spanning prevention and preconception health, genetic screening, fertility diagnosis and treatment, as well as assisted reproductive technologies.

The programme targets increasing IVF success rate to 80 percent by 2030 through the application of precision medicine, genomics, AI and scientific research, helping improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes while enabling more personalised models of care.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the latest updates on integrating AI education into private schools’ curricula across the emirate. The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to advance the education system and equip students with future-ready knowledge and skills through incorporating AI learning across the entire student journey, from kindergarten to Grade 12.

At the early stages, emphasis is placed on hands-on, interactive experiences that foster foundational understanding without a reliance on screens or tablets. Concurrently, the programme builds teacher capacity, enabling educators to meaningfully integrate AI into their instructional practices through close collaboration with specialised academic institutions.

Used for the first time in the council’s meeting, the AI Committee System functions by analysing the proposals and topics tabled ahead of the session, enabling the preparation of executive summaries that explain every item on the meeting agenda.

During meetings, the agentic AI platform also provides real-time AI insights and questions that support the discussion, help fact-check information, and assist in raising observations or proposing analysis-based and data-driven recommendations, while ensuring that outputs and decisions remain traceable and linked back to their original source papers.

The platform further enables real-time follow-up on meeting proceedings, the preparation of detailed analytical reports and minutes of the meeting, and a summary of the recommendations and action required, simplifying follow-up on meeting outcomes, accelerating the implementation of recommendations, and clarifying responsibilities of the relevant entities or committees.