Aldar launches Talay, first residential community at Marsa Al Saadiyat

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Aldar today announced the launch of Talay, an exclusive collection of 351 standalone villas marking the first residential community at Marsa Al Saadiyat. The homes will be available for sale from 23rd September, as part of the final phase of Saadiyat Island’s masterplan, unveiled in July.

Talay marks the first residential launch at Marsa Al Saadiyat, the AED100 billion waterfront destination.

The project’s contemporary architecture is complemented by bespoke louvre details created in collaboration with Emirati artist Abdalla Almulla. His contribution will also extend into the public realm through a commissioned fountain within Talay, reflecting Marsa Al Saadiyat’s integration of art and culture across the destination.

Marsa Al Saadiyat’s masterplan spans approximately 6.4 million square metres and eight kilometres of coastline. It includes three schools and is located alongside an Etihad Rail underground high-speed rail station, integrated within a Transit-Oriented Development hub, further enhancing sustainable mobility and connectivity to the wider UAE.