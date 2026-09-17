Menassah showcases over 1,000 Emirati titles at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company is strengthening the presence of Emirati publishing houses at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026, showcasing more than 1,000 locally produced titles and creating an additional platform for publishers to introduce their works and connect them with readers at one of the region’s leading cultural events, which brings together book industry professionals and enthusiasts from the UAE and beyond.

During the fair, which runs until 18th September, the company is presenting publications from 75 Emirati publishing houses, comprising 1,004 titles and 8,500 books. The participation reflects the diversity of local publishing output, the breadth of Menassah Distribution Company’s publisher network, and the importance of distribution channels in bringing Emirati books to wider audiences.

Through Menassah Distribution Company’s participation, Emirati publishing houses can showcase, sell and distribute their publications throughout the fair, bringing books closer to readers and expanding the visibility of local titles at an event that welcomes publishers, authors and book enthusiasts from around the world.

Menassah Distribution Company signed an official distribution agreement with TRENDS Research & Advisory on the sidelines of the fair. The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to building a strategic partnership that broadens the reach of specialised intellectual and research publications among readers and wider audiences.

Under the agreement, Menassah Distribution Company will sell and distribute TRENDS Research & Advisory’s publications through its outlets, while also making them available digitally through the company’s online platform. This will create broader opportunities for the publications to reach diverse audiences locally and internationally.

Menassah Distribution Company also signed a cooperation agreement with the National Library and Archives to support and facilitate legal deposit procedures for publishers in the UAE, enhance the efficiency of international standard book numbering processes, and facilitate the delivery of publications to the National Library and Archives.

The cooperation forms part of both parties’ efforts to support the UAE publishing ecosystem, streamline procedures related to the availability and preservation of publications, and strengthen the organisation of Emirati intellectual output in support of publishers and the wider cultural sector.

Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said, “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair provides an important opportunity to strengthen the presence of Emirati books and showcase local publishing output, while bringing together publishers, readers, and partners from across the sector. Through our participation this year, we are working to ensure that our role extends beyond showcasing and distributing publications to building partnerships that contribute to the development of the publishing ecosystem, facilitate Emirati books’ access to readers, and support their long-term presence and sustainability.”

He added, “The signing of the two agreements with TRENDS Research & Advisory and the National Library and Archives reflects this approach. It demonstrates Menassah Distribution Company’s commitment to expanding its services, supporting publishers, and building partnerships that strengthen the wider publishing ecosystem. We believe that greater integration between institutions and more effective cooperation are essential to the sector’s continued growth and sustainability.”

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, said, “We are pleased to sign this strategic agreement with Menassah Distribution Company, reflecting our commitment to expanding the reach of our research and intellectual publications to the widest possible audience of readers, researchers, and interested communities, both locally and internationally. This partnership represents an important step in our efforts to strengthen the presence of specialised Arabic knowledge content and make it available through diverse distribution channels that respond to the needs of today’s readers.”

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is an annual gathering of publishers, authors and readers from around the world. It showcases a wide range of publications alongside sessions, seminars and activities that celebrate reading, writing and learning while enriching cultural and knowledge exchange.

Menassah Distribution Company’s participation forms part of its efforts to support Emirati publishers and expand the reach of local publications through book fairs and cultural platforms. Through this role, the company works to broaden publishers’ access to readers and connect local publishing output with demand and purchasing trends, thereby supporting the presence of Emirati books in the market and enhancing their prospects for growth and wider dissemination.