Schneider Electric launches new artificial intelligence study

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, launched its 2026 Industrial AI in CPG Study: UAE, focused on food and beverage manufacturers, during the Innovation Summit Middle East and Africa in Abu Dhabi, which concluded yesterday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The study found that UAE manufacturers are adopting industrial AI faster than the global average, with 23 percent already considering AI a core part of operations, compared with 16.3 percent globally, while 59 percent expect AI to have a transformational impact on their organisations by 2030, compared with 42.2 percent globally. Meanwhile, 38 percent identify cybersecurity as a top priority as AI deployment expands.

The two-day summit brought together more than 2,500 attendees, including industry analysts, government officials, partners, customers, students and media, to examine how the convergence of energy, artificial intelligence and industrial software is reshaping the region's future.

“We are entering an Era of Intelligence in which AI is becoming embedded in the physical economy. AI may be digital, but it runs on electricity and depends on the physical systems beneath it,” said Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric. “As an Energy Technology Partner, we help customers connect energy and operations through data, software, AI and automation, turning intelligence into action to improve performance, resilience and competitiveness.”

A key highlight of the event was the company’s newly unveiled 3,000-square-metre Innovation Hub, showcasing technologies that span the full lifecycle of infrastructure, from design and construction to operation and maintenance.

Visitors also experienced demonstrations of Schneider Electric's Data Cube platform and a range of innovations supporting AI-powered operations, smart buildings, sustainable data centres, industrial automation, water technologies, mobility and cybersecurity.

The summit concluded with Schneider Electric reaffirming its commitment to working alongside governments, customers and partners to accelerate the deployment of intelligent, resilient and sustainable infrastructure across the Middle East and Africa.