Swinkels leads UAE Team L’IMAD to Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames title

BRUSSELS, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Karlijn Swinkels of UAE Team L’IMAD claimed the Grand Prix de Wallonie Dames title for the second time in her career after the Dutch rider took the honours in the Belgian classic, which concluded yesterday. Her first triumph came in 2024, with the latest victory marking her third individual win of the season.

The victory was built on a superb team performance and sealed in the final metres thanks to a perfectly timed move from Eleonora Gasparrini, who set up the decisive attack before finishing ninth herself.

The 127.4-kilometre race started in Seraing and finished in the spectacular setting of the historic Citadel of Namur. The race was shaped by a six-rider breakaway that stayed clear until the final stages, with UAE Team L’IMAD and Lidl-Trek among the teams driving the chase and gradually bringing the gap down.

With 13 kilometres to go, Gasparrini launched an attack alongside three other riders. However, the lack of cooperation in the group meant that the move was quickly brought back.