Sharjah Ruler receives Director of Bibliotheca Alexandrina

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received Dr. Ahmed Zayed, Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre in University City on Thursday morning.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, emphasising the importance of communication and cooperation among cultural and knowledge institutions across the Arab world to achieve their objectives and fulfil their roles in serving students, researchers, and scholars across various fields of knowledge.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted Sharjah’s longstanding commitment to knowledge, education, and the dissemination of books through numerous academic and scientific institutions, cultural exhibitions, and other activities. He also noted the Emirate’s efforts to encourage all members of society to read and to provide public libraries and other sources of knowledge, on the belief that education and knowledge are the foundation for individual development, scientific advancement, and the progress of peoples and nations.

The meeting also reviewed Sharjah’s pioneering initiatives in the fields of culture and science, with a focus on books, their publication and dissemination, and support for authors and intellectuals, as well as the establishment of specialised cultural institutions in various countries around the world, all of which contribute to the development of cultural work.

The meeting also addressed Sharjah’s longstanding relations and fruitful cooperation with numerous specialised cultural and scientific institutions around the world, particularly in the Arab Republic of Egypt, which contribute to supporting Egyptian intellectuals and writers and to developing high-quality initiatives and activities that enrich cultural and creative content.

The meeting discussed the cultural activities and events organised by the Bibliotheca Alexandrina as part of its annual programmes and its regional and international participation, as one of the region’s most established libraries. These efforts reinforce the role of libraries in society, promote the importance of education and knowledge, enhance the value of reading and culture, and underscore their vital role in building people.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative gift from the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, presented by Dr Ahmed Zayed in appreciation of His Highness’s reception and continued support for culture and knowledge.