Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s inaugural Al Ain Future Business Forum drives economic growth, diversification

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) at ADNEC Centre Al Ain on 23-24 September 2026, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, the inaugural edition of Al Ain Future Business Forum has announced its programme and partners to chart the next phase of economic transformation, with a focus on talent development, innovation, and advanced technologies to accelerate economic growth and diversification.

The forum brings together senior officials, decision-makers, business leaders, researchers, experts, and media from the UAE and abroad to discuss investment opportunities, talent development, advanced manufacturing, agricultural technology, smart transportation, renewable energy, and sustainable tourism while exchanging expertise, knowledge and insights on developing comprehensive plans for strategic projects, investment, business, and talent development initiatives, reinforcing Al Ain Region as a leading centre for research, innovation, and sustainable development.

Speakers and panellists will showcase Al Ain Region’s economic transformation and growth roadmap, economic policy, and talent development programmes to meet the requirements of future industries, strategic projects in Al Ain Region, and private sector, agrifood innovation, future of mobility and advanced technologies, entrepreneurship, and startup ecosystem.

Al Ain Region’s rising role as a key logistic hub will be highlighted at the event, with key speakers and panellists discussing the region’s unique attributes and strategic projects in shaping the future of trade, mobility, and regional growth.

Al Ain Region is a vital component of Abu Dhabi’s integrated economic ecosystem, offering competitive advantages and opportunities that can unlock new avenues for growth.

The Al Ain Future Business Forum is being held as part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s efforts and initiatives to translate these strengths into sustainable economic value and foster an enabling environment for businesses, talent, and investment to thrive, further enhancing Al Ain Region’s competitiveness and reinforcing its role in Abu Dhabi’s future economy.

Key government and private sector entities and businesses are supporting the Al Ain Future Business Forum, including: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Modon Properties as Strategic Gateway Partners; Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA); Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group); Abu Dhabi Airports; and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as economic pillar partners; and Hub71 and Talabat as investment and enterprise partners.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is the destination partner and the Department of Community Development (DCD) is the community partner, while Amazon is a supporting partner.

Focused on the theme Invest, Develop, Thrive, the forum is organised in collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development.