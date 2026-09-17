Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Senegal

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met today in Abu Dhabi with Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, as part of his visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour and President Faye explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in a number of priority areas, particularly investment and development, as well as ways to broaden their mutual partnership to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour and President Faye also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.