RTA, Dubai Airports discuss transport integration, facilitating passenger movement

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Airports, discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between RTA and Dubai Airports.

They reviewed traffic projects and solutions aimed at improving traffic flow along road corridors leading to and from Dubai International (DXB), as well as future transport plans for Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC).

The discussions focused on strengthening integration between the road and transport network and the aviation sector, facilitating passenger movement, and providing seamless, integrated mobility for Dubai residents and visitors.

Al Tayer affirmed that integration between the transport and aviation systems is a key pillar in supporting Dubai’s competitiveness and strengthening its position as a global hub for economic activity, tourism and aviation.

He noted that RTA, in coordination with its strategic partners, is developing an integrated and flexible network of roads and public transport modes to keep pace with the rapid growth in population and visitor numbers and support the emirate’s ongoing urban and economic expansion.

Al Tayer said, “Guided by the vision and directives of its leadership, Dubai continues to invest in developing world-class infrastructure aligned with its future aspirations and supporting sustained growth.” He stressed that DWC and Dubai South are of strategic importance in RTA’s future plans, given the rapid urban and economic growth in the area and its central role in Dubai’s comprehensive development.

Paul Griffiths said, “Close collaboration with RTA is essential to shaping a seamless, integrated travel experience for our guests, from the moment they set out for the airport and throughout every stage of their journey. As Dubai enters a new phase of growth, the seamless integration of airports with road networks and all modes of public transport is a key element of our vision to reimagine the future of travel in the emirate.”

He added, “We will continue working with RTA to develop a flexible, future-ready mobility ecosystem that raises standards for ease of access, efficiency and passenger service, while supporting the central role of DXB and DWC in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global gateway for travel and aviation.”

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed RTA’s future plans and projects for roads and public transport systems, aimed at keeping pace with the anticipated growth at DWC and in Dubai South and improving access to both from across the emirate. They also discussed ways to align transport infrastructure development plans with the aviation sector’s future plans.

The meeting also addressed continued coordination between teams on both sides and integrated planning for future projects, thereby strengthening links between airports, road networks and public transport modes, improving traffic flow, meeting the requirements arising from population and urban growth, enhancing quality of life, and serving passengers, employees and customers.

Attendees included Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports. RTA was represented by Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency; Moaza Saeed Al Marri, CEO of the Executive Affairs Sector; Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency; and Muna Al Osaimi, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector.