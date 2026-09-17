Microsoft, CPX expand ‘She Protects’ with second cohort at GISEC Global 2026

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Microsoft and CPX, a G42 company, today launched the second cohort of ‘She Protects’ at GISEC Global 2026, expanding the national initiative designed to help women build the technical skills, professional credentials and industry experience needed to pursue careers in cybersecurity.

As cybersecurity grows into one of the world’s most in-demand professions, initiatives like ‘She Protects’ are empowering more women to build the skills and credentials needed to enter the field.

The second cohort builds on the momentum of the inaugural programme, which graduated 50 women in June 2026 following a six-month curriculum which spanned Microsoft security certification training, CPX-led threat education, immersive cyber simulations and career-readiness support.

The initiative has already demonstrated strong outcomes in strengthening cybersecurity talent, with more than 10 graduates from the first cohort already successfully launching their careers through internships and full-time positions.

The second cohort will welcome over 150 students from universities across the UAE and recent graduates with a specific interest in the fields of technology, AI and cyber defense. The programme will run from November 2026 to the end of April 2027, and applications will open in September.

Delivered by Microsoft and CPX with the support of the UAE Cyber Security Council, ‘She Protects’ is designed around a clear objective: connecting cybersecurity education more closely with employability. Participants move through certification training, practical cyber defense exercises, professional development and direct exposure to employers, helping bridge the transition from university into early-career cybersecurity roles.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, said, “The UAE's cybersecurity leadership will be defined not only by the technologies we adopt, but by the people we empower. By encouraging more women to pursue careers in cybersecurity, we are broadening the talent base that will help protect our digital and AI-powered economy, strengthen national resilience and drive innovation for years to come. This initiative is a great testament to what can be accomplished when ambition is matched with opportunity.”

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE, said, “The UAE's next phase of AI transformation will depend on having the cybersecurity talent to secure it. ‘She Protects’ is built around a simple principle: skills have the greatest impact when they lead to opportunity. The first cohort brought together certification, practical experience and access to employers. With the second cohort, we aim to strengthen that pathway and help more women translate cybersecurity capability into meaningful careers.”

Hadi Anwar, CEO of CPX, said, “Empowering the next generation with the right skills, opportunities, and support is essential to keeping pace with the growing demand for cybersecurity talent across all sectors. Building on the continued success of the programme, ‘She Protects’ demonstrates how collaboration between partners can create meaningful new pathways for women in cybersecurity, with proven results. At CPX, we believe that a diverse workforce drives stronger collaboration, broader perspectives, and greater innovation, ultimately strengthening our collective ability to safeguard the UAE’s digital future.”

The programme forms part of Microsoft’s broader initiative to expand access to AI and digital skills and strengthen workforce readiness across the country.