KHDA launches four compliance handbooks for private educational institutions in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has launched four compliance handbooks for private educational institutions across the emirate under the Flexible Regulation Framework as part of the Education 33 (E33) strategy.

The compliance handbooks contribute to a dynamic regulatory ecosystem that responds to the evolving needs of the education sector and its stakeholders, strengthens confidence among parents and the wider community, encourages innovation and growth, and promotes effective implementation of education policies.

The launch is part of KHDA's efforts to strengthen a culture of accountability, quality, and compliance across Dubai's education community. It also provides a clear, unified regulatory reference that enhances the quality and efficiency of educational institutions while protecting the rights of learners and parents.

The compliance handbooks align with the goals of E33, which aims to ensure every learner has access to high-quality educational opportunities in a safe, supportive environment.

The four compliance handbooks cover early childhood centres, private schools, higher education institutions, and training institutes, supporting the learner journey in Dubai, from the early years through school and higher education to skills development, training, and lifelong learning.

The handbooks set out the regulatory and operational requirements that private educational institutions must fulfil, depending on the nature of their activities. They also help operators better understand applicable legislation and policies, support ongoing compliance, improve service quality and efficiency, protect learners' rights, and enhance institutional sustainability.

In addition, the handbooks support educational leaders and administrative and operational teams by providing easy access to relevant requirements, clarifying responsibilities, and integrating compliance into daily operations.

The handbooks cover a comprehensive range of obligations, including permits, staffing, educational and training programmes, protection of learners' rights, inclusive education, quality of life, health and safety, facility readiness, emergency preparedness, continuity of learning, national identity and Emirati values, as well as other relevant operational requirements.

During the past year, KHDA's compliance teams conducted 1026 field visits to private educational institutions across Dubai, averaging 86 visits per month.

Fatma Belrehif, CEO of Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at KHDA, said, "The learner journey in Dubai begins with a child's first steps in an early childhood centre, continues through school and higher education, and extends to training, skills development, and lifelong learning. Every stage of this journey should be built on clarity, quality, and accountability within an integrated framework that protects learners, safeguards their rights, and provides a safe and supportive environment. The four compliance handbooks support the goals of E33, which places learners at the heart of the education ecosystem, by clearly defining the obligations educational institutions are expected to fulfil."

She added, "The handbooks provide clear requirements that enable institutions to continuously assess their readiness, identify gaps, and address them proactively. This strengthens accountability, supports faster decision-making, and enhances the efficiency and sustainability of education services."

Belrehif noted that the four compliance handbooks aim to foster a culture in which compliance is viewed as a shared responsibility and a daily institutional practice. This approach protects learners, supports educational institutions, strengthens confidence among parents and the wider community, and raises compliance levels across the sector.

She added that the handbooks also help institutions deliver sustainable, high-quality education services, reinforcing Dubai's position as a global education destination that combines quality, flexibility, innovation, and trust.

The handbooks strengthen alignment with procedures and requirements implemented by relevant government entities, clarify expectations, and help educational institutions direct their resources and efforts more effectively to improve service quality and enhance the learner experience.

They also translate regulatory requirements into practical actions by outlining field-visit mechanisms, clarifying the responsibilities of educational institutions and KHDA compliance officers, and providing self-assessment checklists to support effective preparation and readiness. This approach reinforces accountability, transparency, continuous improvement, and institutional responsibility.

Each handbook includes provisions that enable private educational institutions in Dubai to conduct ongoing self-assessments of their readiness and compliance. This supports more efficient operations, faster decision-making, and less time and effort to identify and interpret requirements. It also provides a consistent framework for institutions to strengthen internal policies, procedures, and accountability structures.

The compliance handbooks place the rights of learners and parents among the core elements of compliance, supporting clearer and more transparent relationships between families and educational institutions while defining the responsibilities institutions hold towards learners.

The launch comes amid continued growth and diversification in Dubai's private education sector, with an expanding range of educational options, institutions, programmes, and services available to learners and families.