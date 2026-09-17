Danat Al Emarat marks clinical milestone with complex adolescent spinal deformity surgery

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Danat Al Emarat Women and Children's Hospital, part of the M42 group, has successfully performed a complex adolescent spinal deformity correction surgery.

The achievement reflects Danat Al Emarat's growing expertise in managing highly complex spinal conditions across every stage of care, from before birth through adolescence.

Neuromuscular kyphoscoliosis is a severe spinal deformity that can develop in children with underlying neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy. As the condition progresses, it can impair posture, sitting balance, and respiratory function while increasing the risk of pain, pressure injuries, and reduced mobility.

Surgical correction is among the most technically demanding procedures in pediatric orthopedics, requiring advanced surgical expertise, meticulous planning, and coordinated multidisciplinary care.

The procedure was performed on a 14-year-old patient with severe neuromuscular kyphoscoliosis associated with cerebral palsy. The patient presented with a rigid spinal deformity measuring approximately 120 degrees, accompanied by severe pelvic obliquity, poor sitting balance and early pressure sores caused by costo-pelvic impingement, significantly affecting comfort, positioning, and quality of life. Without timely surgical intervention, spinal deformities of this severity can continue to progress, affecting sitting balance, respiratory function, and long-term health outcomes.

Dr. Waleed Hekal, Consultant Pediatric Orthopedic and Spine Surgeon at Danat Al Emarat Hospital, said, "Severe neuromuscular spinal deformities are among the most challenging conditions we treat. In this case, the team was able to restore spinal alignment and pelvic balance through full correction of both the scoliosis and kyphosis. For the patient, this is expected to make a meaningful difference to posture, sitting balance, comfort, and overall quality of life, while also demonstrating the advanced orthopedic and spine capabilities available at Danat Al Emarat."