35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair spotlights its enduring relationship, shared ambitions with Frankfurt Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), under the theme ‘Turn the Page, Read the World’, hosted a session titled 'Book Fairs as Global Gateways: Abu Dhabi and Frankfurt', discussing the ADIBF's relationship with the Frankfurt Book Fair, which dates back to the early 2000s.

The discussion retraced the ADIBF’s evolution into a platform for human connection and one of the world’s leading cultural and knowledge gatherings, bringing together publishers, writers, and literary figures from around the globe.

The session also highlighted the role of the Fair’s events and activities in transforming it from a marketplace for books into a platform that nurtures creativity and fosters knowledge.

It featured Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, the ALC’s Executive Director and Director of the ADIBF, and Juergen Boos, President and CEO of the Frankfurt Book Fair and member of the Scientific Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA).

Al Tunaiji spoke about the Fair’s prominent position and its history, saying, “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s success is the fruit of a long-standing commitment to cultural development. From the very beginning, the event focused on bringing together as many Arab publishers as possible and over the years, participation has grown, ambitions have expanded. The Fair has evolved from a marketplace for books into a platform for knowledge production that inspires creativity. With that in mind, we have worked to strengthen our partnerships with publishers and cultural figures – and our highly productive collaboration with the Frankfurt Book Fair is one of the most significant of these partnerships.”

He added, “Our partnership with the Frankfurt Book Fair is of global value and great significance, as reflected in the ADIBF’s development over the years, particularly in the area of publishing rights. We where we have achieved significant success, in this field, which is one of the key gains to have emerged alongside this partnership. We have continued our efforts to strengthen our connections with publishers from around the world.

Regarding the relationship between artificial intelligence and publishing, Al Tunaiji explained that rapid technological advances have introduced new options and tools that have brought new patterns and habits into everyday life. “We recognise the importance of these technologies and encourage their use,” he said. “We strive to harness their capabilities in order to support the publishing sector and the production of knowledge, while remaining mindful of the risks they may pose and working to overcome them.”

Elaborating on the impact of these technologies, particularly AI, on translation, Al Tunaiji stressed that writing is a deeply human act, and that AI tools cannot express the emotions that drive creativity within us. He added that references, as well as the personal touch of the author and translator, remain indispensable. At the same time, he said these tools can support translators with tasks such as research, verifying information, and checking terminology and vocabulary.

Juergen Boos said that the experience built up by the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair over 35 editions has strengthened its unique standing as one of the world’s leading events dedicated to promoting a culture of reading and supporting publishers. He noted that the Fair has now become a global platform that fosters cultural exchange and brings people together.

Regarding support for Arab publishers in other countries, Boos stated that institutions in Germany, North America, and elsewhere around the world offer support, noting that English is widely spoken across many parts of the world, and that many Arabic works have been translated into English. He added that there is a need for more translation from English into German to help support Arabic content and disseminate it more widely in Germany.

He remarked that it is crucial for Arab publishers to collaborate in the distribution of their books so that they can bring their products to readers around the world, stressing the need for more book distribution centres across the Arab world.

Boos also highlighted the importance of educating and guiding children so that they can find enjoyment in books that enrich their thinking, broaden their knowledge, and strengthen their language skills.