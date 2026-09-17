Abu Dhabi Programme for Future of Reproductive Health: An integrated ecosystem shaping standards, research, innovation

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has launched the Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health and its roadmap to achieve its targets by 2030.

This move reflects Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish itself as a global capital for the future of reproductive health. Through an integrated ecosystem that brings together knowledge, talent, research and innovation, the emirate aims to help shape the standards, technologies and promising solutions that will drive the sector forward.

The programme positions reproductive health as a foundation for healthier, more stable families and a long-term investment in quality of life and sustainable communities.

It provides a framework for an integrated ecosystem built on shared responsibility between men and women, offering both care and support throughout their reproductive health journey. This spans prevention and preconception health, genetic screening, fertility diagnosis and treatment, assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF, and fertility preservation, including egg freezing and embryo preservation.

By bringing these services together and drawing on genomics and genetic data, Abu Dhabi is developing an advanced healthcare model that combines clinical excellence with scientific innovation and keeps pace with rapid global advances in medicine and life sciences. This approach supports better treatment outcomes and patient experiences through increasingly precise and personalised care.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Abu Dhabi is once again making its mark on the global healthcare landscape by building a pioneering programme for the future of reproductive health, one that advances prevention and early intervention by integrating data, genomics, scientific research and advanced clinical expertise. Through the Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health, we aim to continue delivering proactive, personalised care that supports individuals and families throughout every stage of their reproductive health journey and translates innovation into tangible health outcomes. In doing so, we are reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as the capital of the future of reproductive health and a leading global destination for its services.”

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Reproductive health begins long before treatment is needed, with prevention and early screening that enable us to identify risks and intervene at the right time. Through this programme, we are bringing together healthcare providers, researchers and innovators, supported by genomics, advanced technologies and a flexible regulatory environment that enables the responsible adoption of the latest medical advances. Together, these capabilities allow us to provide more precise and personalised care, with one goal at the heart of our efforts: to give everyone who dreams of starting a family a better chance of making that dream a reality.”

Building on Abu Dhabi’s integrated, world-class ecosystem, the programme brings together advanced care, research and innovation while attracting leading fertility care specialists. It brings together more than 2,000 clinical, scientific and technical expertise across various areas of reproductive health, working across more than 250 facilities to support the care journey and advance the sector, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital for the future of reproductive health and a leading regional destination for its services.

These capabilities will be further expanded through the designation of Centres of Excellence and the attraction of leading international medical centres and companies, alongside world-class physicians, scientists, researchers and embryologists. This will bring advanced knowledge and expertise to Abu Dhabi, strengthening local capabilities and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global centre for excellence and innovation in reproductive health.

Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare and digital infrastructure, agile regulatory environment and growing research ecosystem provide the foundation for these efforts. Together, they enable the use of precision medicine, genomics, artificial intelligence and health data analytics to develop more accurate approaches to prevention, diagnosis and treatment, while accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications that directly improve human health.

Genomics and genetic testing are also key enablers of the programme. Abu Dhabi is leveraging a database of nearly one million genomes, alongside premarital and preconception genetic screening programmes, to enable earlier identification of inherited risks, support informed reproductive decisions and reduce the transmission of genetic conditions.

Genetic testing and genomic data are also integrated into the assisted reproductive journey to support the selection of embryos with the strongest potential for healthy development and implantation, better understand factors associated with fertility challenges, and enable more personalised and effective treatment pathways.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s progress in assisted reproductive technologies, IVF success rates have reached 59 per cent across the emirate, placing the emirate among the highest globally. Building on this progress, the programme aims to raise success rates to 80 per cent, drawing on Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare and digital infrastructure, agile regulatory framework and growing research ecosystem. Precision medicine, genomics, artificial intelligence, health data analytics and scientific research will continue to support greater diagnostic accuracy, better treatment outcomes and more personalised care. These capabilities will also help advance prevention and treatment more broadly, while accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical practice.

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has also established the world’s first Global Reproductive Health Advisory Council, bringing together a group of leading international experts and researchers to contribute to the development of global standards, identify research priorities, strengthen international collaboration, and accelerate the translation of leading practices and innovations into Abu Dhabi’s clinical environment.

The Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health charts a new path for the development of the sector, moving from the provision of advanced healthcare services towards building an integrated ecosystem that creates knowledge, accelerates innovation, and advances standards, technologies and solutions. In doing so, it strengthens Abu Dhabi’s contribution to shaping the future of reproductive health globally, benefiting families and advancing human health and quality of life across the UAE and beyond.