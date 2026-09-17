Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Chinese Embassy reception marking 77th National Day, 42 years of UAE ties

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State، attended a reception hosted today by Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and the 42nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and UAE.

The reception, held at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, senior officials, businesspeople, representatives of Chinese institutions and companies operating in the country, members of the Chinese community, as well as a number of Chinese teachers and students.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador praised the distinguished bilateral relations between China and the UAE. He also referred to the four-point proposal put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

The reception featured displays combining modern technology and traditional Chinese culture, including flying cars, autonomous vehicles, new-energy vehicles and robots.

A number of publications were also displayed, including Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, while the China National Peking Opera Company presented selected classics of Peking Opera.