UAE participates in 26th meeting of GCC Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Bahrain

MANAMA, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, represented by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, participated in the 26th meeting of the Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The meeting was held on Wednesday in Manama, Bahrain.

The Minister’s participation, alongside a delegation from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, reflects the UAE’s commitment to strengthening joint Gulf action, coordination and integration among GCC member states in the areas of higher education and scientific research.

It also underscores the importance of constructive cooperation among higher education institutions across the GCC in developing a competitive and integrated Gulf higher education system that keeps pace with rapid changes in the labour market, develops national talent capable of meeting future requirements, and responds to the needs of priority sectors.

The agenda of the meeting included a number of matters for consideration and decision, including the strategic plan of the GCC Committee of Ministers of Higher Education and Scientific Research; the work of the Committee of Heads and Directors of Universities and Gulf Higher Education Institutions; and the Permanent Committee of Officials Responsible for Scientific Research and Innovation in the GCC countries.

The agenda also covered innovation and entrepreneurship, support for academic programmes for people of determination, and strengthening partnerships between higher education institutions and private-sector organisations in GCC member states.