Dubai Media Council, Euronews discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Pedro Vargas David, Chairman of Euronews and CEO of Alpac Capital, discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation, as the international news network prepares to expand its Arabic-language content.

During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit, Mona Ghanem Al Marri highlighted the significance of the Euronews Forum, which was held outside Europe for the first time. She said the Forum provided an opportunity to deepen engagement between Arab and international media organisations and explore new partnerships.

The meeting explored potential cooperation between the Dubai Media Council and Euronews in content development, knowledge exchange, and joint media projects. The two sides also discussed digital transformation, shifting content consumption patterns, and the use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in content production and distribution.

Discussions also covered Euronews’ plans to relaunch its Arabic-language television service and open new regional offices, expanding its coverage and engagement with Arabic-speaking audiences.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri said partnerships with international media organisations are an important part of the Dubai Media Council’s strategy to strengthen the competitiveness of Dubai’s media sector. She highlighted their role in developing national media talent and equipping professionals with the skills, knowledge and technological capabilities required by a rapidly changing industry.

Pedro Vargas David reaffirmed Euronews’ commitment to strengthening its presence in the Arab region and its engagement with Arab audiences. He highlighted Dubai’s role as a global media hub and said the network looked forward to expanding cooperation in developing content for the region.

Euronews announced during its Forum at the Arab Media Summit that it plans to relaunch its Arabic-language television service, supported by artificial intelligence and a new team, and to open new regional offices.