Dubai Police, flydubai partner to bring Esaad benefits to visitors

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police and flydubai have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will give passengers arriving on the airline special access to Esaad Card benefits, bringing a wide range of discounts and offers to visitors from the start of their stay in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the agreement, passengers arriving on flydubai can purchase the Esaad Card at a special price, giving them access to its benefits across a broad range of lifestyle, leisure and tourism services.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, on the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The partnership will enable eligible arriving passengers to access Esaad discounts, offers and benefits across 10 sectors, helping them enjoy more value throughout their visit.

These cover restaurants and theme parks, shopping centres, tourism and travel, health and sports, family services, automotive services, accommodation, education, government services and online shopping.

The initiative is designed to complement the tourism experience by giving visitors access to benefits across services they may use during their stay.

Lieutenant General Al Marri welcomed the partnership, saying it reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to building innovative partnerships across sectors that support Dubai’s tourism ecosystem and enrich visitors' experience from the moment they arrive.

“At Dubai Police, we consider people’s happiness and quality of life an integral part of Dubai’s government work,” he said.

“We are committed to expanding the impact of our initiatives and partnerships in ways that serve the community and visitors to the emirate, while strengthening Dubai’s image as one of the world’s safest cities and a city distinguished by its quality of life and excellence in services.”

Hamad Obaidalla said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Dubai Police on this initiative, which reflects the importance of strategic partnerships in enhancing the experience of visitors to Dubai and delivering greater value to our customers.

As we continue to see growing demand for travel to Dubai, with visitor numbers expected to further increase over the coming months into the winter season, this partnership will enable flydubai passengers to benefit from a wide range of offers and privileges while enjoying the exceptional tourism, leisure and entertainment experiences that Dubai has to offer throughout the year.

"We remain committed to working closely with our partners to support Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, and provide visitors with a more rewarding and seamless experience from the moment they arrive.”