SEWA signs MoU to promote energy efficiency in schools

SHARJAH, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to strengthen cooperation in raising awareness and training private school students in the Emirate of Sharjah on the optimal use of energy and water.

The partnership aims to promote sustainable practices and safe electricity and water use, reflecting both authorities’ commitment to spreading a culture of conservation, raising awareness of the responsible use of resources, and embedding sustainability and resource conservation principles among students and the wider community.

The MoU was signed by Majid Hreiml Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Department at SEWA, and Taher Ahmed Al Mehrizi, Director of the Administrative Affairs Sector at the Sharjah Private Education Authority, in the presence of representatives and senior officials from both sides.

The agreement establishes a joint framework covering awareness programmes, field initiatives, interactive workshops, educational lectures and innovative awareness campaigns at private schools. It will also include integrating energy sustainability and consumption-efficiency concepts into school activities.

Majid Hreiml Al Shamsi said the initiative forms part of the authority’s strategy and its commitment to social responsibility and environmental protection.

He said targeting students represents an important investment in building an aware and responsible society that understands the importance of sustainability and resource conservation.

SEWA is keen to strengthen cooperation with various organisations to promote the responsible use of resources and raise awareness of the importance of conserving electricity and water through a range of programmes targeting different segments of society, he added.

Taher Ahmed Al Mehrizi said the MoU represents a significant step towards strengthening institutional partnership and embedding a culture of sustainability among private school students in Sharjah.

He noted that awareness begins at school, adding that instilling positive behaviours in the use of energy and water from the early stages of education helps prepare a generation that is more aware and responsible towards its resources and environment.

The cooperation with SEWA will open new opportunities to deliver innovative educational and awareness programmes combining knowledge with practical application, he said. This will give students an opportunity to actively participate in conservation and sustainability initiatives, strengthening their role as partners in protecting resources and supporting sustainable development efforts in the emirate.

The MoU includes the formation of committees and working groups from both sides to implement joint programmes and provide educational materials on resource conservation.

It also provides for the organisation of guidance campaigns, awareness programmes and workshops covering conservation, security and safety in electricity and water use, as well as a joint educational forum to support the objectives of the campaign.

Both parties will cooperate in providing venues and the logistical equipment required for events, according to their respective capabilities and as agreed during coordination.