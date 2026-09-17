UAEU concludes participation in Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) concluded its participation in the Arab Media Summit 2026 following three days of panel discussions, workshops, and digital experiences.

Through its participation, the University showcased its academic and research expertise, highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in advancing media and content creation and preparing future talent.

The third and final day featured a panel discussion titled “Shaping Minds in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” featuring Dr. Rami Beiram, Associate Provost for Research at UAEU, and Dr. Nabil Al Bastaki, Director of the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC) at UAEU.

The discussion explored the role of universities and research centres in preparing talent capable of understanding, advancing, and applying AI technologies responsibly. It also highlighted the importance of developing skills in critical thinking, research, and innovation, while ensuring that advanced technologies serve as tools to support knowledge, development, and community service.

Creative Director and Content Creator Ebrahim Bolehyool presented an interactive session titled “How Is Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Media?” The session addressed media responsibility in the era of AI and explored the role of universities and media institutions in managing the rapid transformations taking place across the sector. It also examined challenges related to credibility, intellectual property, and content accuracy.

The third episode of the “United Arab Emirates Podcast” was also recorded during the day, featuring Prof. Ali Al Marzouqi, Dean of the College of Graduate Studies at UAEU. The episode explored his professional and research journey, as well as the importance of graduate studies in preparing researchers and translating academic knowledge into solutions that address development and societal challenges.

The University’s participation concluded by honouring the winners of the “Today’s Idea… Tomorrow’s Content” challenge for university students, in the presence of members of the judging committee, including Prof. Heba Allah Al Samry, Dean of the College of Media and Applied Languages at Al Nahda University in Egypt; Dr. Fady Al Najjar from the College of Computing and Artificial Intelligence at UAEU; and media figure and content creator Faisal Ali.

The challenge featured innovative student ideas in media and content creation, encouraging participants to develop purposeful and impactful content using AI technologies professionally and responsibly.

UAEU’s three-day participation reflected the integration of academic and student perspectives in envisioning the future of media, connecting knowledge with application, and enhancing the presence of students and researchers in discussions on AI and the rapid transformations taking place in content creation.