Abu Dhabi University achieves prestigious 5+ Stars rating by QS Stars

ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been awarded an overall 5+ Stars rating by QS Stars, recognising the university’s performance across a broad range of academic and institutional areas and marking another significant milestone in its continued pursuit of excellence.

The 5+ Stars rating was awarded following rigorous and independent data collection and analysis of ADU’s performance against the QS Stars methodology. QS Stars assesses institutions against established international standards across a broad range of performance indicators, providing a comprehensive evaluation of their individual strengths.

As part of the assessment, ADU achieved five stars across all nine evaluated categories: Teaching, Research, Employability, Facilities, Good Governance, Social Impact, Global Engagement, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and its Master of Business Administration (MBA) program as part of the Program Strength category, demonstrating ADU’s ability to translate academic excellence into a well-rounded, high-quality university experience.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, said, “Achieving a 5+ Stars rating from QS is a significant recognition of the collective efforts of our faculty, staff, students, and wider university community. It reflects our commitment to delivering an educational experience that extends beyond academic excellence to encompass research, employability, global engagement and meaningful social impact. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive, while contributing to the UAE’s ambitions for a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”