UAE’s nuclear regulator wins IAEA-established innovation award for AI in nuclear safety

VIENNA, Austria, 17th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has won the 2026 Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence category from the International Network on Innovation to Support Operating Nuclear Power Plants (ISOP), established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Presented during the 70th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, the international award recognises FANR’s Intelligent Operational Nuclear Safety (IONS) system for its innovative application of artificial intelligence to strengthen the safety oversight and resilience of nuclear facilities.

Developed by FANR in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), IONS is an environmental and climate monitoring system designed to support the safety and resilience of nuclear facilities against external events and the potential impacts of climate change.

The system provides real-time information on environmental conditions surrounding the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It monitors sea levels, land and sea-surface temperatures, vegetation health, air quality and seismic activity. It can also provide information on events that have occurred or are expected to occur, including their severity and location, and estimate their potential effects on nuclear facilities.

Equipped with artificial intelligence tools and specialised algorithms, IONS can develop models of expected future climate conditions, supporting FANR and the operator in monitoring, predicting and managing climate-related risks.

Launched in July 2024, IONS forms part of FANR’s efforts to implement national priorities and adopt advanced technologies that enhance regulatory effectiveness. The initiative supports the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision and contributes to FANR’s mandate to protect the community, workers and the environment from the harmful effects of ionising radiation.

ISOP provides an international platform for promoting and sharing innovative solutions that support the safe and efficient operation of nuclear power plants. Its annual Innovation Awards recognise solutions that have been successfully deployed and demonstrated tangible impact in the nuclear sector.

The award underscores the UAE’s growing contribution to the responsible application of artificial intelligence in the nuclear sector and to international efforts to advance nuclear safety through innovation.